ENFIA discounts explained: How home insurance unlocks up to 20% off – 21 answers from AADE

Home insurance is now turning into a tangible tax benefit for thousands of property owners, as—provided certain conditions are met—it can secure a reduction of up to 20% on ENFIA, Greece’s Unified Property Tax.

The official guide issued by AADE (the Independent Authority for Public Revenue) clarifies who qualifies for the discount, which insurance coverages are mandatory to avoid losing the benefit, how the insurance policy must be linked to the property in the E9 property register, and which steps must be followed on the myAADE digital platform, especially in cases of co-ownership or insurance taken out on behalf of a third party.

The key requirement is that the home insurance policy must simultaneously cover earthquake, fire, and flood risks, apply to the full reconstruction value of the property, and have been valid during the year preceding the ENFIA tax assessment. Equally critical is meeting the application deadline for ENFIA 2026, so that the discount is reflected in time on the tax bill.

Timetable and process

According to AADE, the ENFIA reduction for insured homes follows a specific timeline and a series of steps:

By 10 January , insurance companies submitted to AADE the details of insurance policies covering earthquake, fire, and flood risks that were in force during 2025 .

, insurance companies submitted to AADE the details of insurance policies covering earthquake, fire, and flood risks that were in force during . By 16 February , taxpayers must submit their applications, as well as any corrections or amendments, through the myAADE portal , following the path:

myPROPERTY → ENFIA reduction for insured residences.

, taxpayers must submit their applications, as well as any corrections or amendments, through the , following the path: myPROPERTY → ENFIA reduction for insured residences. By 28 February , insurance companies confirm the submitted data.

, insurance companies confirm the submitted data. AADE then verifies whether all conditions are met and grants the reduction during the first central ENFIA assessment.

For further information or clarifications, taxpayers can contact my1521 Taxpayer Support, either by phone at 1521 or digitally, 24/7.

AADE guide: ENFIA reduction for insured homes

1. Who is entitled to an ENFIA reduction?

Only individuals (natural persons) who hold rights to a residence that is declared in the E9 property statement and is insured are eligible.

The reduction is also granted when the insurance policyholder is a legal entity, provided that the property right belongs to an individual.

2. What are the conditions for the ENFIA reduction?

a) The residence must be insured with an insurance company registered in the Insurance Companies Register maintained by the Bank of Greece (Private Insurance Supervision Directorate).

b) The insurance must cumulatively cover earthquake, fire, and flood for at least three (3) months within the same year.

c) The insurance must cover the full reconstruction value of the building(s) that constitute the residence. The reconstruction value is set at €900 per square meter.

Example 1:

Residence area: 100 sq.m.

Reconstruction value: €90,000 (100 × €900)

Insured value: €100,000

ENFIA reduction granted

Example 2:

Residence area: 100 sq.m.

Reconstruction value: €90,000

Insured value: €80,000

No ENFIA reduction, as the insured value is lower than the reconstruction value.

3. Which year must the home be insured?

To qualify, the residence must be insured during the year preceding the ENFIA assessment year.

For ENFIA 2026, the home must have been insured in 2025, meeting all required conditions.

4. How much is ENFIA reduced?

If the insurance covers a full year and the taxable ENFIA value does not exceed €500,000 , the reduction is 20% .

, the reduction is . If the taxable value exceeds €500,000 , the reduction is 10% .

, the reduction is . If the insurance duration is less than one year, the reduction is calculated proportionally.

5. How is the reduction granted?

The ENFIA reduction is granted through central tax assessment, following an application by the taxpayer and cross-checking of submitted data.

For homes insured in 2025, the reduction will be applied during the first central ENFIA assessment of 2026, provided all conditions are met.

6. What if the reduction is not granted automatically?

If central assessment is not possible, the reduction is granted by the local Tax Office (DOY).

The taxpayer applies myAADE → “My Requests”, attaching:

Form D500 (Application/Declaration for ENFIA reduction or reassessment),

(Application/Declaration for ENFIA reduction or reassessment), Insurance policy documents and any renewals or amendments,

A sworn declaration (Law 1599/1986) confirming the accuracy of the submitted data.

For group insurance policies, a detailed insurance certificate issued by the insurer may be submitted instead.

7–21. Application process, co-ownership, third-party insurance, corrections, deadlines

The guide provides detailed instructions on:

Submitting applications through myPROPERTY ,

, Linking insurance policies to property IDs ( ATAK ) in E9,

) in E9, Declaring co-owners or third parties using AFM (tax identification numbers) ,

, Handling multiple ATAKs for one property,

Correcting missing or incorrect insurance data,

Tracking application status,

Modifying applications before the final deadline of 16 February 2026 ,

, Using pre-filled applications where available.

Legal framework

The ENFIA reduction for insured residences is granted under Article 3(7Z) of Law 4223/2013, as implemented by Joint Ministerial Decision A.1014/2024, issued by the Deputy Minister of National Economy and Finance and the Governor of AADE, as amended and currently in force.

