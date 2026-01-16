greek-firms-secure-key-roles-in-libya’s-reconstruction

The first step for a broad restart of the Greek business presence in Libya was taken with the business mission that returned yesterday from Benghazi, accompanied by the Deputy Foreign Minister Harris Theocharis.

A total of 21 memoranda of understanding were signed by an equal number of Greek companies with the Libyan Reconstruction Fund, paving the way for projects in energy, networks, telecommunications, infrastructure, health, agri-food, and digital infrastructure.

The Libyan-Greek Reconstruction and Development Forum in Benghazi marks a significant step forward in strengthening economic cooperation between Greece and Libya. The strong presence of nearly 40 Greek companies and the signing of 21 cooperation memorandums confirm a tangible commitment to move from exploring opportunities to implementing concrete, mature, and financeable projects, stated Deputy Foreign Minister Haris Theocharis in an interview with newmoney.

According to reliable sources from newmoney, the memorandums signed in Benghazi go beyond general declarations of intent and focus on specific sectors and projects, with Greek companies positioning themselves within Libya’s emerging reconstruction landscape.

In the energy and networks sector, several of Greece’s largest groups are taking a leading role. Metlen Energy & Metals signed a memorandum for the development of thermal power plants, renewable energy projects, storage infrastructure, and the enhancement of Libya’s electrical grid stability. Meanwhile, TERNA is engaging in thermal and renewable energy projects as well as major infrastructure works, while ADMIE is undertaking studies and modernization and digitalization projects for the Libyan electricity network.

In telecommunications and digital infrastructure, Telecommunication Telephony Satellite Applications (TTSA) signed a memorandum for the HeLios submarine cable connecting Eastern Libya with Crete, along with cybersecurity and international digital interconnectivity projects. Moro Global is involved in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, “smart cities,” and critical infrastructure projects.

Regarding infrastructure, ports, and major EPC works, Archirodon signed a memorandum for collaboration on port, offshore, energy, and oil and gas projects.

In the fields of water, agro-industry, and civil protection, HVA Greece is engaged in water management, agro-industrial infrastructure, and post-disaster recovery projects, while DP Pumps is responsible for supplying, installing, and potentially locally producing pumps for energy, agriculture, desalination, and flood protection projects. Geothermiki signed a memorandum for the development of greenhouses, poultry and livestock facilities, and metal agricultural infrastructure.

In healthcare, HHG – Perseus is advancing collaborations in medical services, patient care in Greece, medical staff training, and digital health solutions.

In materials industry and essential energy infrastructure, BIONRGWOOD signed a memorandum for producing and supplying treated wooden poles for electricity and telecommunications, including plans to explore creating a local wood treatment facility in Libya. Vassiliou Trofinko is active in trading and exporting frozen seafood (fish, octopus, shrimp).

In defense and civil protection, THEON Sensors signed a memorandum for technology transfer, local production, and support of night vision and thermal imaging systems, while General Aviation Applications 3D is involved in aviation and drone applications for early warning, agriculture, and civil protection.

SALFO Engineering & Management signed a memorandum for studies, engineering, project management, construction supervision, and strategic consulting in relation to projects and Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs).

In hospitality and tourism real estate, HILLCON signed a memorandum for developing and designing hotels, restaurants, wellness centers, and conference facilities.

In education and human capital development, Business College Athens (BCA) signed a memorandum for establishing a branch campus in Benghazi and developing academic programs, while Enterprise Greece takes on the role of networking and promoting investments and trade between Greece and Libya.

Beyond the companies signing memorandums, several other Greek groups and businesses participated in the mission and reportedly held targeted discussions exploring entry into the Libyan market under reconstruction. These include Viohalco Group, Egnatia Odos S.A., Sentinel Security Group, MP Advisors, Pharmall, Moundreas, Vianex, Lead Engineering, Nova HVA, Astrokat, and Anagnostou Constructions, with Enoia S.A. expected to finalize a cooperation memorandum soon.

Overall, about 40 Greek entrepreneurs representing sectors such as energy, infrastructure, technology, health, agro-food, logistics, education, and shipping participated in focused B2B meetings with Libyan entities and companies, exploring concrete cooperation opportunities on projects already at the design or maturity stage.

“Greece acts as a reliable partner in the Eastern Mediterranean, offering expertise, experience, and serious business collaborations in infrastructure, energy, agro-food, health, and logistics,” said Mr. Theocharis, concluding: “Our goal is to build long-term relationships of trust that contribute to sustainable development and stability in the wider region.”

Plans are underway to organize a Greek-Libyan business forum in Athens to ensure crucial follow-up on the contacts initiated in Benghazi.

