Greek exports are entering a new historic high in 2026, with the country’s non-energy export base closing at one of its strongest performances in a decade, setting the stage for further strengthening at a time when the international environment remains fraught with uncertainties.

According to estimates by SEVE president Simos Diamantidis, 2025 closes with a 4% increase in exports excluding petroleum products, bringing the total close to €37 billion. “2025 will record an increase of about 4% excluding petroleum products, close to 37 billion euros. This is a very good performance, especially considering what is happening in the world and the major challenges that exist,” he notes.

At the same time, he estimates that the dynamics of exports and services are contributing to the improvement of the external balance, with the current account deficit appearing to have narrowed – on a full-year basis – towards the region of 9 billion euros.

- Greek exports broke records with a record 37 billion euros appeared first on - English.