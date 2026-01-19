stocks-climb-to-16-year-high-as-markets-withstand-global-liquidations

Buyers made an impressive comeback on the Greek stock market, even driving it above the 2,250-unit milestone to a new 16-year high (January 2010), after it had initially lost more than 1%. Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs on European countries that oppose his plans for Greenland is causing new geopolitical concerns, leading to heavy losses in other European markets, with Greece keeping its distance. It should be noted that Wall Street remained closed today due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Specifically, in Monday’s (19/1) session, the General Index gained 10.71 points or +0.48% to close at 2,256.32 points, having moved between 2,214.74 (low of the day) and 2,258.86 (high of the day). The next highest close was found on 11 January 2010, and 2,315.31 points. The HA is up +6.39% since the start of 2026, with banks in the “driver” role with gains of almost +16% moving to November 2015 levels.

In the banking sector, National Bank, Eurobank, and Piraeus were significantly stronger, extending their multi-year peaks. ETE consolidated above 15 euros, PEIR above 8 euros, and EURB reached 4 euros for the first time in a decade. GEK TERNA remained on an upward trajectory, knocking down its “stronghold” of 30 euros (26-year record – November 1999). ABAX recorded a “jump” of +8%, which reached 3.5 euros and closed at a new high of more than 16 years (November 2009).

Total change of scenery with banks “leading the way”

Banks gained +1.75%, with the sector index stopping at 2,668.50 points (10-year high – November 2015), absorbing the initial “shocks” on the board. The FTSE 25 (high cap) was up +0.49% at 5,733.10 points, and the Mid Cap (mid cap) was up +0.46% at 2,857.59 points.

The value of the transactions amounted to EUR 266.02 million, of which EUR 14.44 million was related to packages. Eurobank had a turnover of EUR 47.66 million, followed by Piraeus with EUR 46.48 million. The market capitalisation amounts to EUR 154,38 billion. The sign was negative for 63 stocks, positive for 52, while 10 stocks were unchanged.

In banking stocks, Ethniki “climbed” by +2.79% to 15.31 euros (10-year record – November 2015), followed by Eurobank (+2.37% to 4.059 euros, 10-year record – November 2015) and Piraeus (5-year record – March 2021). In contrast, Alpha Bank declined by -0.23% to EUR 3.97. CrediaBank reacted after the two-day “dip” with a +1.07% gain to EUR 1.51, Optima bank gained +0.36% to EUR 8.39, while Bank of Cyprus lost -0.23% to EUR 8.56.

Two dividend cuts + two crucial general meetings

HELLENiQ ENERGY was trading today, excluding the interim dividend of EUR 0.2 per share (net €0.19/share), which amounts to EUR 61.12 million. The dividend payment is set for Monday, 26 January. Thrace Plastics also “cut” a dividend of €0.07 per share (net amount €0.066/mt) for a total amount of €3 million. The payment of the interim dividend for the 2025 financial year will start on Friday, 23 January.

The extraordinary general meeting of Coca-Cola HBC shareholders took place today, with the acquisition of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) as the main item on the agenda. Shareholders approved an amendment to the Articles of Association to provide the company with the flexibility to issue new shares and/or to use a certain number of shares held by the company.

Tomorrow (20/1) will be the general meeting of HSE, following the cancellation of last December’s AGM. The reconvening was deemed necessary due to procedural issues regarding the convening of the AGM on 22 December 2025. One of the main items on the agenda is the reduction of the number of board members from 11 to 9, as well as the election of the new board, which will also include Euronext executives.

Wall Street closed – Euro markets in the red

Wall Street remained closed today for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This is a federal holiday in the US and is celebrated on the third Monday in January each year. Investors’ attention is focused on Donald Trump’s involvement in Greenland and Venezuela, as well as Gaza, because of the Peace Council established by the US president.

European stock markets post strong losses as sentiment is weighed down by additional US tariffs on countries that sent troops to Greenland, while the EU threatens retaliation. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index is down -1.2%, Germany’s DAX is down -1.1%, and France’s CAC 40 slides -1.8%.

- Stocks climb to 16-year high as markets withstand global liquidations appeared first on - English.