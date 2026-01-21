Papathanasis: Regional Development Programs approved for Thessaly, Epirus and the South Aegean

By decisions of the Alternate Minister of National Economy and Finance, Nikos Papathanasis, the Regional Development Programs (RDPs) of Thessaly, Epirus and the South Aegean were approved, within the framework of the National Development Program (NDP) 2026–2030. The total budget of the Programs amounts to €577.2 million, including overcommitment.

Specifically, with the aim of placing regional and local development at the center of the utilization of national resources to strengthen the resilience of the Greek economy and promote social progress, the following were approved:

Regional Development Program of Thessaly

The initial budget of the Program amounts to €197 million, while with overcommitment the total available resources for new development interventions in the Region of Thessaly reach €256.1 million.

The allocation of the initial budget across development objectives, as proposed by the Region and approved following evaluation and recommendation by the General Secretariat for Public Investment and the National Development Program, is as follows:

Infrastructure and Transport Development: 41.27%

Green Development and Green Transition: 27.77%

Social Cohesion and Development: 14.47%

Civil Protection and Addressing the Climate Crisis: 10.55%

Program Support: 3.91%

Innovation, Extroversion and Competitiveness: 1.57%

Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence: 0.46%

Regional Development Program of Epirus

The initial budget of the Program amounts to €133 million, while with overcommitment the total available resources for new development interventions in the Region of Epirus reach €172.9 million.

The allocation of the initial budget across development objectives, as proposed by the Region and approved following evaluation and recommendation by the General Secretariat for Public Investment and the National Development Program, is as follows:

Infrastructure and Transport Development: 48.1%

Social Cohesion and Development: 22.5%

Innovation, Extroversion and Competitiveness: 9.77%

Civil Protection and Addressing the Climate Crisis: 9.02%

Green Development and Green Transition: 7.5%

Administrative Support: 2.25%

Digital Transformation: 0.75%

Regional Development Program of the South Aegean

The initial budget of the Program amounts to €114 million, while with overcommitment the total available resources for new development interventions in the Region of the South Aegean reach €148.2 million.

The allocation of the initial budget across development objectives, as proposed by the Region and approved following evaluation and recommendation by the General Secretariat for Public Investment and the National Development Program, is as follows:

Infrastructure and Transport Development: 44%

Innovation, Extroversion and Competitiveness: 16%

Civil Protection and Addressing the Climate Crisis: 13%

Social Cohesion and Development: 13%

Green Development and Green Transition: 7%

Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence: 5%

Program Support: 2%

The approval of the Regional Development Programs for the Regions of Western Greece, Central Greece and Crete had preceded these decisions. In the immediate future, approval of the corresponding Development Programs for the remaining Regions of the country is also expected.

