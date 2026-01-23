The amount of natural gas in Block 10 of the Cypriot Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) is estimated to be between 6 and 9 trillion cubic feet, it was mentioned during the meeting between the President of the Republic, Mr. Nikos Christodoulides, and ExxonMobil Vice President, Mr. John Ardill, on Friday afternoon at the Presidential Palace.

Welcoming Mr. Ardill, the President of the Republic said, among other things, that ExxonMobil’s activity in the Cypriot EEZ is very important and represents a vote of confidence.

He added that they would discuss their plans for Blocks 5 and 10, noting that the Government is ready to discuss additional blocks.

On his part, the company executive said, among other things, that the company’s activities in the Cypriot EEZ were mainly successful in the “Pegasus” area, expressing a desire to continue with this momentum.

He also said that the goal is to proceed with the commercialization and production of the discovered natural gas as soon as possible, noting that so far the total quantity estimated in the Block 10 fields “Glafkos” and “Pegasus” is around 6 to 9 trillion cubic feet.

- Christodoulides meeting with ExxonMobil’s vice president, 6-9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas estimated in Block 10 appeared first on - English.