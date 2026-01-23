cryptocurrencies:-binance-applies-for-an-eu-crypto-license-in-greece

Binance has filed a formal application for a license to operate in the European Union under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, choosing Greece as its regulatory base.

According to the company, the application was submitted to the Greek Securities and Exchange Commission, following the establishment of a local holding company called “Binary Greece”, which will manage regional holdings and provide advisory services. The new company has a registered share capital of EUR 25,000.

The application is being examined through a fast-track evaluation process, as part of an initiative by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which has enlisted five international consulting firms, including PwC, Deloitte, and KPMG, to support the licensing process.

As CoinDesk reports, the move is part of Binance’s strategy to reposition itself in regulated markets, following its $4.3 billion deal with US authorities and its withdrawal from certain European jurisdictions.

Compliance with the new European framework is a key priority, with management stressing that MiCA offers clearer rules, stronger user protections, and a solid framework for responsible innovation in the digital asset market.

The selection of Greece as the seat for the European licence is seen as a key step in Binance’s efforts to regain presence and credibility in the European market, ahead of the full implementation of the MiCA regulation later this year.

