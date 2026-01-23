Loans, debts and debtor history at one click – The central credit register is now operational

A new electronic system is being launched that digitally maps and evaluates the financial behavior of every citizen and business. Two new platforms introduce new practices in the market and change the dynamics of daily transactions, loans, contracts, and even property rentals. Before “shaking hands” and signing agreements, all parties will know the previous—honest or otherwise—transaction history of those they are about to engage with. A good reputation in the market is rewarded, while non-compliance is penalized and excluded, enhancing the safety and trust of transactions.

The market’s “big brother” is already here, as quietly, a few days ago, the Bank of Greece initiated a pilot operation of the first part of an extensive private debt monitoring system, which will be gradually completed by summer, radically changing how citizens, businesses, banks, and the public sector transact. This refers to the Central Credit Registry, the new digital platform of the Bank of Greece, which for the first time consolidates in one place, under state supervision, all data on debts to banks, loan management companies, and other financial organizations.

The full operation of the registry will be completed on February 15, when the inclusion of debt data held by servicers is expected. At the same time, from March, the operation of a second platform is expected to start: the Credit Scoring System, designed by the Ministry of National Economy and Finance, which records debts to the public sector. By summer—probably June according to information from THEMA—the third part of the plan is expected to be established and activated: the Tenant Reliability Registry, a database linked to the second platform (Credit Scoring System). This will allow property owners to know the prior financial behavior of potential tenants so they don’t treat all prospective tenants as potential defaulters with suspicion.

No More “Blind” Transactions

With this new setup, everything changes in financial transactions in Greece this year. These platforms will create a new Digital Transaction Profile, which will follow borrowers and tenants in their future transactions and collaborations. From banks and businesses to rent, the market gains “memory.” Trust and security in transactions are established, while compliance and reliability of each citizen or business are now sought and rewarded.

As in other countries, in Greece, loans, contracts, and rentals will now be concluded and priced based on data and a “score” (credit score) from the Credit Registry already launched or the Tenant Registry. The financial history gets a digital identity, while the score from the Credit Scoring System will determine access and the final amount for loans or residential rents.

For the first time, every borrower, debtor, guarantor, or tenant will operate in the market with a complete “resume” of financial reliability that will determine the terms of their access to financing, arrangements, and housing. The goal is to separate the reliable from the risky and ensure that the most responsible enjoy better terms.

Pillar 1: Credit Registry

The Central Credit Registry is the first state database to capture the transactional profile of every citizen and business in relation to banks and financial organizations. It collects detailed information on loans, debts, balances, payment history, and collateral from banks, servicers, leasing companies, and factoring firms. The database is updated monthly by all creditors through the Bank of Greece’s IRIS system.

According to official Bank of Greece data, the Central Credit Registry already contains transactional profiles of approximately 2.9 million debtors, with more than 11 million entries for loans, collateral, and guarantees, totaling €245 billion in credit. Full operation will be completed on February 15, including debt data from servicers. From then on, the transactional “resume” will serve as the passport to the country’s financial system.

This system is not just for those who have already borrowed. It concerns any citizen interacting or planning to interact in the market: current or future borrowers seeking a mortgage or business loan, guarantors signing for third parties, and—soon—tenants seeking a rental.

How Citizens Can See Their Profile

With a few clicks from a computer, citizens can access the platform via the official website ccr.bankofgreece.gr to view their financial profile. Using Taxisnet credentials and strong electronic verification (via mobile, etc.), they can request a free Credit Report “Type A”, displayed digitally.

The user sees a unified screen with their overall picture: debts to banks, servicers, leasing and factoring companies, collateral, and guarantees. For each relationship, they see the type of credit, credit limits, outstanding balance, and payment status (current, overdue, arranged). The activity for the last twelve months is displayed initially (to be expanded gradually), along with their role in the loan (primary borrower, co-borrower, or guarantor). This picture determines how reliable they are for new financing.

Additionally, in case of inaccuracies affecting the profile, the citizen can submit an electronic correction request. Creditors must respond within one month.

What Banks See About Each Borrower

Creditors access customers’ transactional profiles via Credit Reports “Type B and C.”

The Type C report is the most decisive: it allows banks and financial organizations to view the complete credit picture of a prospective borrower before approving new financing, restructuring, or arrangements. Timely payments lead to more favorable terms, while delayed histories increase costs or block financing.

Pillar 2: Credit Scoring System

From March onward, the second platform will operate. Each citizen’s transactional profile will be enriched with their payment behavior to the public sector via the Credit Scoring System.

Initially, the system will collect data on debts to tax authorities and social security funds, and in the future, to municipalities or other public bodies over the last 24 months.

An algorithm will automatically generate a credit score reflecting payment compliance and the presence or absence of delays.

The system will interoperate with other electronic systems, such as “Teiresias”, to create a complete transactional image combining public and private sector data, determining creditworthiness. By summer, both platforms will provide separate scores, and eventually, a final reliability score will be issued for each party, which can improve or worsen depending on financial behavior.

Right to “Silence”

The system was designed with strict personal data safeguards, fully complying with GDPR. Crucially, sharing the score with private entities requires the citizen’s explicit consent, which can be revoked anytime.

Unlike the traditional Teiresias, individuals can refuse sharing. However, this signals to the counterparty (bank, credit company, etc.) that something may be hidden, possibly preventing the contract, or leading to higher interest rates, fees, guarantees, or rents. Conversely, reliable citizens or businesses can leverage positive scores for negotiation or avoid restrictions applied to non-compliant parties.

Architects of the Digital Profile

The innovative system was implemented as a Recovery Fund project, bridging the public and banking sectors technologically and institutionally. Behind its design and operational management is a dedicated team: at the Bank of Greece, Deputy Governor Christina Papakonstantinou with executives Maria Albani and Ioulia Grigoratou, and from the Ministry of National Economy and Finance, Secretary-General of the Financial Sector and Private Debt Management Theoni Alampasi coordinated the project.

Pillar 3: Tenant Reliability Registry

In summer, the transactional profile extends to the housing market through the Tenant Reliability Registry. For the first time, financial behavior will affect not only loan access but also the ability to secure housing via rentals.

After necessary legislation, the Tenant Reliability Registry will integrate into the Private Debt Monitoring Registry, providing property owners with essential data to assess prospective tenants’ creditworthiness.

This digital tool aims to change rental agreements by giving landlords insight into tenants’ reliability before signing contracts.

The system will complement existing private debt registries, pulling data on debts to banks, tax authorities, and social security to form a credit profile. The profile will not include detailed financial data but indicators of payment reliability, aiming to reduce defaulters and “blind” rentals.

The Registry will link to the Property Ownership Registry (MIDA) and registered leases, automatically updating when leases terminate. Rental behavior will also be recorded via digital tax systems, noting payment delays, repeated missed payments, overdue rent, and finalized court decisions for unpaid rent.

Access will not be open or uncontrolled. Landlords can request access only with tenant consent, similar to practices in other European countries. Tenants can also provide a reliability certificate, confirming no overdue debts to the public or private sector, using their financial profile as a negotiation tool.

However, the new framework already faces reactions. Social organizations note the lack of parallel tenant protection against continuous rent increases, fearing the scoring may exclude vulnerable households from housing. Conversely, landlords see the Registry as a tool against strategic defaulters, arguing that lack of information keeps thousands of properties vacant.

Pilot implementation is expected mid-year to test data cross-checks, personal data safeguards, and digital infrastructure resilience. The pilot will link to myPROPERTY and rental declarations to record rent payment compliance in real time via bank transfers (e-banking). If no legal or technical obstacles arise, full implementation is expected by year-end, potentially extending to commercial leases.

- Loans, debts and debtor history at one click – The central credit register is now operational appeared first on - English.