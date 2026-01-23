minimum-wage:-when-the-new-increase-is-coming-and-which-workers-benefit

From April 1, the readjustment of the minimum wage is being set in motion. This will be the fifth consecutive increase and will directly affect 575,684 private-sector employees (22.8% of all workers), as well as approximately 600,000 public-sector employees.

The procedures to determine the new minimum wage are expected to begin in January and be completed by March, when the final amount that will take effect on April 1 will be announced.

The government has committed to a gradual increase of the minimum wage to €950 within the four-year term, a target that, according to estimates, could even be exceeded by 2027.

A key factor in the final decisions will be persistent inflation, along with the need to strengthen the purchasing power of low-paid workers, who are more severely affected by ongoing price increases.

The minimum wage

Based on the scenarios under consideration, the increase in minimum earnings is expected to range between €40 and €50 per month, both for the private sector and for the entry-level salary in the public sector for 2026. This means the minimum wage is expected to rise from the current €880 to €920–€930 gross.

Within the broader government strategy for the gradual improvement of incomes, the goal remains for the minimum wage to reach or exceed €950 by 2027, while the average wage is expected to approach €1,500, depending on economic performance.

For the 2026–2027 period, the existing process for setting minimum earnings will continue, with no changes to the institutional framework.

The new minimum wage will apply uniformly to both the private and public sectors. In the public sector in particular, the increase will be horizontal and will affect the base salaries of all pay grades and staff categories (unskilled, secondary education, technological education, and university education).

Benefits

The adjustment of the minimum wage will also lead to increases in a range of benefits and earnings, while interventions in the area of pensions are also underway.

Among other things, it will affect the pay of hundreds of thousands of workers, unemployment benefits, maternity benefits, overtime pay, as well as the minimum wage in the public sector, where corresponding pay scales are applied.

