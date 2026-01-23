OPEKA payments enter the final stretch – dates for all benefits

The last working day of the month brings relief to thousands of families, as OPEKA benefits for January 2026 will be credited to beneficiaries’ accounts on Friday, January 30.

From the Guaranteed Minimum Income (formerly KEA) and housing allowance, to the birth grant and disability benefits, the payment of these social benefits provides real support to citizens’ daily lives, offering a small but important breath of financial relief.

Which OPEKA benefits are paid

Disability benefits

Funeral expenses

Guaranteed Minimum Income (formerly KEA)

Solidarity Allowance for the Greek Minority of Albania

Foster Care Allowance

Allowance for Uninsured Elderly (Law 1296/1982)

Birth Allowance

Social Solidarity Allowance for the Elderly

Allowance for Greeks Abroad

Allowance for Mountainous and Disadvantaged Areas

Housing Allowance (rent)

Housing Assistance Allowance

Evros Relocation Program

Personal Assistant Program

- Children of Victims of Natural Disasters

Guaranteed Minimum Income (formerly KEA)

The January 2026 payment αφορά all beneficiaries with an approved application by December 31, 2025.

It should be noted that changes to the terms and conditions of the program have come into effect, affecting both eligibility and the continuation of the benefit.

Housing Allowance (rent)

The financial assistance for rent coverage for January 2026 will be paid on January 30.

Beneficiaries are those who had an active and approved application by the end of 2025. The rent allowance continues to be an important support for low-income households, helping to reduce housing costs.

Child Benefit 2025: Clearance payment

The final clearance installment of the Child Benefit for 2025 will be paid on Friday, January 30, 2026, according to OPEKA. Beneficiaries are those who have successfully completed their application for the benefit.

Applications are submitted through the electronic platform of IDIKA or via OPEKA’s official website, using personal Taxisnet credentials.

- OPEKA payments enter the final stretch – dates for all benefits appeared first on - English.