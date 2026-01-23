pierrakakis-praises-aade’s-onnovative-model-as-a-blueprint-for-modernizing-greek-public-administration

The leadership of the Independent Public Revenue Authority received a warm greeting from the Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, during the traditional cutting of the New Year’s cake at the offices of the Authority, with the Minister praising the Authority’s “effective model of organization” as “a model for the entire public administration.”

As Mr. Pierrakakis said in a post on social media, he personally congratulated the governor of the AADE, Giorgos Pitsilis, and the executives of the Authority for the creation of “an organization that contributes to the upgrading of public administration and the country’s transformation into a modern digital state.”

According to the Minister, this result was achieved through targeted legislative interventions and an effective model of organization. “It shows the way for how the Greek public sector can and should operate,” he stressed, assuring that the Ministry of National Economy and Finance supports “actively and in every way” the work of the Hellenic Public Prosecutor’s Office.

“We will do everything possible to support and support the tax authorities in every possible way”.

A special atmosphere at the event, according to the minister’s post, was added by the presence of students of the Alimos Music School, who offered a musical program.

