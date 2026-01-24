bitcoin-rainbow-chart-predicts-btc-price-for-february-1,-2026

The Bitcoin (BTC) Rainbow Chart has outlined a wide range of potential price outcomes for February 1, 2026, using a logarithmic growth curve meant to capture long-term adoption trends rather than short-term market noise.

A review of the chart shows that at the bottom, the “Basically a Fire Sale” band signals extreme undervaluation tied to capitulation and long-term accumulation, placing the cryptocurrency between $40,864.57 and $53,396.65 on February 1.

Next, the “BUY!” band reflects deep undervaluation with improving sentiment and historically strong long-term entry points, ranging from $53,396.65 to $72,004.99. Above it, the “Accumulate” band shows Bitcoin still undervalued but stabilizing, with gradual position-building typical in the $72,004.99 to $92,992.69 range.

The “Still cheap” band suggests Bitcoin remains attractively priced as broader awareness grows, spanning $92,992.69 to $120,134.75. The “HODL!” band represents fair valuation within Bitcoin’s long-term growth trend, encouraging holding over aggressive buying, between $120,134.75 and $157,341.11.

Beyond that, the “Is this a bubble?” band captures rising speculation and volatility from $157,341.11 to $200,444.36. The “FOMO intensifies” band marks momentum-driven gains outpacing fundamentals, projected at $200,444.36 to $256,880.02.

The “Sell. Seriously, SELL!” band signals historically overheated conditions with elevated downside risk, ranging from $256,880.02 to $334,429.07. At the top, the “Maximum Bubble Territory” band reflects extreme speculation and unsustainable price acceleration, spanning $334,429.07 to $449,773.31 for February 1, 2026.

Bitcoin price analysis

With Bitcoin trading around $89,300 as of January 24, the price sits near the upper end of the “Accumulate” band. If Bitcoin continues to follow the Rainbow Chart’s long-term trend without entering a euphoric phase, the model suggests a transition into the “Still cheap” band by early 2026, implying a potential range of $92,992.69 to $120,134.75.

Technically, Bitcoin is slightly below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $90,313 and well below the 200-day SMA at $105,072. This setup points to near-term weakness and a broader cooling in longer-term momentum.

The 14-day RSI stands at 42.84, placing Bitcoin in neutral territory but leaning lower. This indicates selling pressure has eased, though momentum remains insufficient to confirm a strong bullish reversal.