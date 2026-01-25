is-quantum-computing-stalling-bitcoin?-analyst-willy-woo-points-to-surging-dev-activity

An onchain analyst argues that Bitcoin developers are more actively addressing quantum computing risks than headlines suggest, with discussions accelerating in 2025 and highlighted by the first Quantum Bitcoin Summit in San Francisco.

Data Shows a Shift in Focus

Onchain analyst Willy Woo has entered the debate regarding bitcoin’s readiness for the looming quantum threat, claiming that significantly more work is happening behind the scenes than headlines suggest. While admitting that the initial response from bitcoin developers was slow, Woo insists the pace has accelerated, particularly during the second half of 2025.

“ Bitcoin dev response to quantum risks started in Jan. 2025 and accelerated midyear; we also saw the first Quantum Bitcoin Summit in July in SF,” Woo noted.

In a post on X, Woo shared archives from the bitcoin developers mailing list to support his argument. The data reveals that the share of messages discussing quantum resistance has consistently remained above 10% since June 2025, with October and November being the only exceptions.

This defense comes amid growing alarm regarding the vulnerability of bitcoin addresses to quantum computing. Some analysts suggest these fears are already weighing on the market, contributing to bitcoin’s inability to break above the $100,000 mark for several weeks. Crypto advocate Nic Carter suggested that bitcoin’s recent price stagnation reflects a market waking up to long-term quantum risks. While developers may view the threat as distant, Carter argues institutional investors now see it as a legitimate “headwind.”

This sentiment is gaining traction in traditional finance. Christopher Wood, a strategist at Jefferies, recently removed bitcoin from a recommended pension portfolio, citing the “existential technological threat” of quantum computing. On the other hand, Sergio Ermotti, the CEO of the financial services giant UBS, stated that bitcoin must overcome the quantum threat to maintain its long-term credibility as a store of value.

To counter the narrative of inaction, Woo’s analysis highlighted an “explosion” of technical discussions in 2025, following a period of near-total silence between 2018 and 2024.

The primary focus of these discussions—often exceeding 100 messages per thread—revolves around the vulnerability of ECDSA/Schnorr signatures to Shor’s algorithm. Key points of the current developer consensus include implementing voluntary transitions rather than forced protocol changes. There is an agreement to prioritize the maturity of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) post-quantum cryptography standards before integration.

Woo characterized the current atmosphere not as one of panic, but as “proactive engineering for a distant-but-real threat.”