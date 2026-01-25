renowned-analyst-jordi-visser-says,-‘what-you-see-in-silver-will-happen-in-bitcoin,’-reveals-his-prediction

Prominent figures in the financial world, Anthony Pompliano and Jordi Visser, discussed the future of a wide range of markets, from Bitcoin and silver to artificial intelligence and humanoid robots, at an event they attended. The duo focused particularly on the “Metals Mania” in commodity markets and the role of cryptocurrencies in this cycle.

Jordi Visser argued that silver is no longer just a precious metal, but a critical mineral for technology. According to Visser, demand for silver will explode, especially as drones become “new tanks.” Visser stated, “The same movements you’re seeing in silver will happen in Bitcoin this year or next; a short squeeze is on the horizon,” suggesting that $300,000 levels for Bitcoin are not an unrealistic possibility.

Anthony Pompliano, drawing attention to capital rotation, stated that a shift from Bitcoin to altcoins in the crypto market is similar to what is happening in the commodities market, from gold to silver and copper.

The biggest point of disagreement between the two was their economic expectations.

Anthony Pompliano argues that deflation, not inflation, will be the real source of fear in the coming period. Pompliano states that deflation will trigger societal breakdowns, and this is a “massively positive” scenario for Bitcoin.

Jordi Visser disagreed with this view, arguing that Bitcoin is less about inflation protection and more about labor market and social disruptions.

*This is not investment advice.