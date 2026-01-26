historic-record-for-gold-as-it-surpassed-$5,000-per-ounce

Gold prices surged to historic highs, surpassing the $5,000-per-ounce threshold for the first time ever. The precious metal continues to strengthen as a safe investment haven, at a time when geopolitical, trade, and monetary uncertainties are intensifying, linked to the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Uninterrupted rise amid a weakening dollar

Gold prices are continuing a long-term upward trajectory, supported by the gradual weakening of the U.S. dollar and growing concerns over global economic stability.

Indicative of this explosive rise is the fact that as recently as January 2024, the price per ounce was hovering just above $2,000.

A safe haven in times of uncertainty

Investors are increasingly turning to gold in search of protection against inflation, market volatility, and the potential impact of U.S. trade and monetary policy on the global economy.

Analysts estimate that the course of the precious metal will continue to be heavily influenced by developments on the geopolitical stage and decisions taken by central banks, with gold maintaining its role as a core investment safe haven.

