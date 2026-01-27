The selling price of the gold lira in Greece has surged nearly 71% over the past 13 months, surpassing €1,000 per piece. The rise in gold prices is encouraging gold lira holders to sell. Notably, on Monday (26/1) the selling price of the gold lira reached €1,138.33, compared to €666.31 on 31 December 2024.

According to a report by Kathimerini, transactions totaled nearly 150,000 last year, marking an increase of almost 50% compared to 2024, as not only buyers but also holders of gold liras moved to liquidate in order to benefit from the rally in precious metals.

The strong demand for gold lira purchases recorded in the first nine months of 2025 reversed in the last quarter, so 60% of transactions were sales, according to Bank of Greece data. Based on aggregated figures, last year the Bank of Greece purchased 48,031 pieces from gold lira holders, while sales totaled 7,563 pieces.

In the last month of 2025 alone, the price increased by 16%, reflecting a strong upward trend at the end of the year. Meanwhile, the buying price of the gold lira from the Bank of Greece is significantly lower, at €971.

On Tuesday, gold recorded an increase of up to 1.4%, completing seven consecutive upward sessions. The gold rally, which has more than doubled its value over the past two years, underscores its long-standing role as a market fear barometer. Following its best annual performance since 1979, gold has already risen 17% since the start of the year, mainly due to the so-called “debasement trade,” where investors move away from currencies and government bonds.

- Gold pound: Selling price exceeds €1,000 – 150,000 transactions in 2025 appeared first on - English.