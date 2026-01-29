elstat:-unemployment-fell-to-7.5%-in-december

The country’sunemployment rate fell to 7.5% in December last year, compared with an upwardly revised 9.4% in December 2024 and a downwardly revised 8.1% in November 2025.

Unemployed persons totaled 354,904, a decrease of 87,842 from December 2024 (19.8%) and a decrease of 31,165 from November 2025 (8.1%).

For women, the unemployment rate rose to 9.9% from 11.7% in December 2024 and for men to 5.5% from 7.6%.

By major age groups, in the 15- 24 age group, the unemployment rate was 13% from 22.3% and in the 25- 74 age group, it was 7.2% from 8.7%.

According to the ELSTAT labour force survey, the number of employed persons amounted to 4,376,977, an increase of 102,883 persons compared to December 2024 (2.4%) and a decrease of 19,389 persons compared to November 2025 (0.4%).

While persons under 75 years of age not in the labor force, or “persons outside the labor force” (i.e., persons not working or looking for work), totaled 3,005,230 persons, a decrease of 42,763 persons compared to December 2024 (1.4%) and an increase of 48,284 persons compared to November 2025 (1.6%).

