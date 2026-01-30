stock-exchange:-monthly-rise-of-9.15%-and-7th-consecutive-weekly-rise

Selective profit taking continued for a second day in the Greek stock market, which was affected by increased volatility in international markets. However, it remains close to its 16-year high (December 2009) of 2,350 points. At the same time, global markets are focusing on the US as Donald Trump announced his pick for the new Fed chairman, Kevin Wears, who will succeed Jerome Powell. U.S. stocks pared initial losses, while European stocks moved higher.

As for Friday’s (30/1) session – the last of January – on the CA, the General Index fell by 19.78 points or -0.85% to close at 2,314.88 points, close to the daily low of 2,314.85 points. The high for the day was found at 2,338.55 points. Turnover was strong for another day, approaching 400 million euros. Noteworthy was the strengthening of HELLENiQ ENERGY, which was above 9 euros for the first time since September 2019.

Athens recorded a strong rise of +9.15% on a monthly basis, with the January Effect confirmed for another year. Banks have been “running” at +18% since the start of this year. The sign was also positive for the 7th consecutive week, as the GD gained +2.2% over the five-day period.

On the corporate developments front, Metlen secured €16.6 million in financing for a new photovoltaic project in Italy. Expected to be completed in 2026, the project is estimated to generate around 30 GWh of clean electricity per year, meeting the energy needs of more than 15,000 households.

Aegean announced that its subsidiary Olympic Air has acquired a 45% stake in Apella through a combination of secondary shares and a capital increase, with its founder, Dr Nikos Kontogiannis, retaining control (55%) and remaining CEO. The investment is aimed at expanding Aegean’s business in heavy aircraft maintenance, leveraging Apella’s profitable MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations) platform.

Titan has issued a senior unsecured bond of EUR 350 million, maturing in 2031, with a fixed interest rate of 3.5%. The bond was in strong demand, with offers of around EUR 3.2 billion, exceeding the issue by a factor of 9. Settlement is scheduled for 4 February, with the bond listed on Euronext Dublin.

“Opposite lives” for Wall Street and euro markets

Fears have returned to Wall Street over whether AI can live up to the high expectations of investors, who are preparing for a “wave” of corporate lending aimed at financing AI projects. Today’s session started with losses, with the main indices losing between -0.2% and -0.3%, although the initial drop was “trimmed” after Trump’s proposal for Kevin Wears to take over the leadership of the Federal Reserve.

European bourses gain, taking a boost from ongoing corporate earnings announcements and a move away from dollar exposure. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index is up +0.8% and the other major indices on the Old Continent are up between +0.4% and +1.1%.

