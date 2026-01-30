Today, the first agreement for the sale of U.S. LNG to Ukraine was signed by Atlantic See LNG (Aktor DEPA). The first cargo that will arrive at Revithoussa will be sent to Ukraine in March.

The quantities to be delivered will be transshipped via Route 1. It should be noted that in the agreement with Naftogaz, the maximum quantity is set at 1,000,000 MWh (1 TWh), in the event that system operators make available greater capacity compared to previous months. In the preceding period, however, capacity was approximately 700,000 MWh.

Delivery of the gas will take place between March 1 and March 31, 2026. Transit will be via Route 1 (Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova, Ukraine). The supplier of the U.S. LNG will be BP.

- The signatures were finalized for the first agreement to sell US LNG to Ukraine appeared first on - English.