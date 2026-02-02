Airbnb: Revenues near €1 billion are reshaping government policy

The explosive growth of revenues from short-term rentals—now approaching €1 billion annually—is the main reason the government is steering clear of sweeping, across-the-board restrictions on Airbnb. With tax revenues soaring from around €70 million in 2017 to €973 million in 2025, short-term rentals have become embedded in the core of fiscal planning. As a result, policy is shifting toward targeted interventions only in areas facing the most acute housing pressure.

The numbers explain why this activity has effectively moved into a new category for the state. Revenues reached €740 million in 2023, rose to €880 million in 2024, and climbed further to €973 million in 2025. These figures were presented by the governor of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), Giorgos Pitsilis, at POMIDA’s 43rd annual conference, confirming that Airbnb has now become a key pillar of tax revenues.

Against this backdrop, the regulatory framework taking effect in 2026 is not based on a generalized ban, but on geographic targeting. In Athens, the suspension of new property registration numbers remains in force in specific zones of the historic and commercial city center, where there is a high concentration of short-term rentals and intense pressure on housing availability. The measure is not retroactive and applies only to new licenses.

A similar regime is being introduced in Thessaloniki. From March 1, 2026, a freeze on new short-term rental licenses will take effect in the city’s First Municipal District—the historic and tourist core of the city. This means that until the end of February 2026, there is still a window of opportunity for those who manage to secure a new registration number and legally launch a new operation.

A critical change in 2026 also concerns property transfers. In areas where new licenses are banned, the registration number will no longer be transferred along with the property. In cases of sale, parental transfer, or inheritance, the right to operate the property as an Airbnb is lost and the listing is deleted—even if the property had been operating legally prior to the transfer. At the same time, audits by AADE are intensifying, with data cross-checks with platforms and compliance inspections.

Despite these restrictions, financial data explain why short-term rentals continue to outperform long-term leasing, especially in central Athens. In 2025, average income per available property declined slightly by 4%, a development attributed to increased supply and a modest drop in average nightly rates. Nevertheless, short-term rentals remain significantly more profitable.

Based on occupancy rates and average prices, the annualized monthly income from short-term rentals in the city center stood at approximately €1,740 in 2025. Even after deducting operating costs, management fees, and taxes, net profit is estimated at around €800 per month. By contrast, net income from a long-term lease of an apartment of about 75 square meters averages no more than €600 per month, excluding extraordinary expenses or burdens such as property tax (ENFIA).

This difference—at least €200 per month—continues to serve as a strong incentive for keeping properties in the short-term rental market. Added to this are the advantages of upfront payment and more frequent property oversight, which reduce the risk of unpaid rent and damage.

The sector’s momentum is also reflected in the number of listings. By the end of 2025, short-term rental properties in central Athens reached approximately 14,350, marking a 12% annual increase, despite the freeze on new registration numbers introduced in autumn 2024. The announcement of the ban prompted a rush to secure registration numbers early, allowing many properties to enter the market during 2025.

The conclusion is clear: with revenues hovering near €1 billion per year, the government in 2026 is opting for management rather than confrontation with the short-term rental sector. Interventions are targeted, time-bound, and geographically limited—aimed at easing housing pressure without undermining one of the most critical sources of tax revenue in recent years.

