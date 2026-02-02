luxury-housing-in-attica:-the-five-year-period-that-changed-the-game-(2021–2026)

Over the past five years, the luxury housing market in Attica has experienced one of the strongest and most consistent upward trends in Europe. According to data from the Bank of Greece, residential prices in Athens increased by approximately +9% in 2021, +13% in 2022, +14% in 2023, and +8% in 2024, resulting in a cumulative rise approaching +50% over four years. In 2025, the market continued to grow at a more moderate but steady pace, confirming that this momentum was not temporary.

As Ms. Korina Saia, CEO of Premier Realty, notes:

“Behind the numbers, there has been a substantial shift in what is considered luxury today. Demand has moved from spectacle to technology, from size to quality, from showiness to everyday living excellence.”

From Square Meters to Living Experience

During the 2021–2026 period, luxury housing in Attica was redefined. Natural light, seamless indoor–outdoor flow, energy efficiency, wellness amenities, and smart home features became the primary criteria for selection.

“Buyers are no longer just looking for an impressive property, but a home that supports their daily life over the long term,” says Ms. Saia. “Wellness, functionality, and a sense of privacy have become just as important as location.”

Within this new framework, two geographic zones in Attica emerged as the main pillars of the luxury market, each with a distinctly different buyer DNA.

The Athenian Riviera and Northern Attica

Two Markets, Two Buyer DNAs

Experience shows that luxury housing in Attica is not uniform. The Athenian Riviera and Northern Attica function as two complementary ecosystems, with different priorities, buyer psychology, and investment logic.

Buyer DNA – Comparative Profile

The Athenian Riviera: a lifestyle asset with an international footprint

The Athenian Riviera—from Palaio Faliro and Alimos–Elliniko to Glyfada, Voula, Vouliagmeni, and Varkiza—has established itself as the country’s most internationalized luxury corridor. Demand has focused on newly built high-spec properties, low-density boutique projects, and rare residences with unobstructed views. At the same time, the Riviera’s footprint is expanding, as infrastructure upgrades and growing investment activity gradually strengthen southern areas such as Saronida.

As Ms. Saia emphasizes:

“In the Riviera, luxury housing functions as an international lifestyle asset. Buyers compare Athens with other Mediterranean markets and choose properties that combine construction quality, architectural identity, and a real living experience.”

Northern Attica: quiet luxury and long-term quality of life

Meanwhile, Northern Attica has highlighted a more discreet but extremely stable version of luxury. Areas such as Psychiko, Kifisia, Ekali, Politeia, Nea Erythraia, and Kastri, as well as zones with larger plots like Dionysos and Drosia, attracted buyers seeking space, privacy, and everyday family functionality.

“In Northern Attica, we see buyers with a long-term perspective, for whom the home is a life base, not merely a lifestyle choice,” notes Ms. Saia. “Greenery, tranquility, and flexible spaces outweigh showiness.”

Looking Ahead

As the market moves beyond 2026, buyers are not abandoning price growth; however, they are now investing in resilience and long-term value. Estimates converge on a moderate but positive increase of 3%–5% for 2026, with clear variations depending on location (microlocations), scarcity, and construction quality.

Attica now offers two clear, internationally recognized versions of luxury living—the Mediterranean openness of the Riviera and the discreet quality of Northern Attica. And this is exactly what makes it mature, resilient, and attractive: a market that doesn’t just sell properties, but lifestyles with lasting value.

