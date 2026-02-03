EIB: Towards a new record of close to €4 billion in lending to the Greek economy

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is expected to lend around €4 billion to the Greek economy this year, setting a new record and confirming the EIB’s strategic role in the transformation of the Greek economy. As EIB Vice-President Yannis Tsakiris (centre) assessed on the sidelines of yesterday’s annual event at the Bank’s premises, the abundance of new projects in the strategic sectors that the Bank focuses on, as well as the major infrastructure projects, already indicate that the bar will be raised considerably compared to 2025, which was a record year.

Last year, the EIB Group’s total investment in Greece reached €3.472 billion, including €878 million from the RRF managed by the EIB on behalf of the Hellenic Republic and another €271 million from the EIF.

According to official EIB figures, 96% of the investments made last year in Greece had an impact on economic and social cohesion and almost 51% on the country’s energy independence and environmental footprint. These are the two strategic pillars, as Mr Tsakiris explained during his speech at the event, during which the Governor of the Bank of Greece, Mr. Kyriakos Pierakakis, Minister of Finance and President of the Eurogroup.

