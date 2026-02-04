metlen:-deal-with-schroders-greencoat-for-the-sale-of-photovoltaics-in-the-uk

A deal with METLEN Energy & Metals has been struck by Schroders Greencoat, a specialist energy transition infrastructure manager for Schroders Capital, to acquire a portfolio of seven photovoltaic projects in the UK on behalf of its clients.

The 7 projects, located across England and Scotland, have been developed, constructed, and built commercially by METLEN. Of the total portfolio of 283 MWp, 143 MW are already in operation and completed, while the remaining 140 MW are under construction, with an expected commercial operation start (COD) in Q2 2026. The projects meet energy needs corresponding to 89,333 households. In addition, they have long-term offtake agreements with Vodafone and Engie, which ensure high revenue visibility and stable cash flows.

METLEN, listed on the London Stock Exchange and with a long-standing, strong presence in the UK, is focused on delivering the country’s energy transition agenda, with activities ranging from photovoltaics, energy storage systems (BESS), flexible generation, and grid infrastructure. Extensive expertise, unparalleled project implementation capabilities, and market access combine to create a unique platform that enables METLEN to capitalize on the developing trends of the energy transition.

This is the second transaction between Schroders Greencoat and METLEN, following the acquisition, on behalf of its clients, of a portfolio of approximately 110 MWp of PV assets in the UK in 2024. The deal further strengthens the partnership between the two companies and establishes Schroders Greencoat as one of the largest managers of operating ground-mounted PV farms in the UK.

