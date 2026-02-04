sakellaropoulos-organic-farms-declared-“world’s-best-of-the-best”

On January 28, 2026, at a special event in the city of Rome, Italy, the PRO PR GLOBE ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS, entitled “World’s Best of the Best”, were awarded for achievements in sustainable development and innovation, by the Apriori World organization, with the support of the World Innovation and Change Management Institute based in Geneva, Switzerland. The award ceremony took place as part of the green sustainability and communication PR ROMAN FORUM, in the event hall of the Quirinale Hotel, in Rome.

A great innovation is the fact that each nomination is based on proposals from previous winners, as well as the members and leaders of the five global communication associations: the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA), the International Public Relations Association (IPRA), the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR), the International Communications Consultancy Organization (ICCO) and the World Communication Forum Association (WCFA), who participate in the nomination process.

The global PRO PR GLOBE ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS began in 2012, with the decision and goal that these awards have a global reach and recognize companies, organizations and initiatives of people, who set a positive example in their field.

These unique awards recognize and reward innovation, excellence, contribution to the global and local community, advocacy for sustainability, education and awareness, as well as the global impact they have, empowering others to follow the same positive example.

An important element in this year’s ceremony were the awards which were given to the British museum of London, the Belgrade’s Philharmonic Orchestra, the new Great Museum of Egypt, the Slovenia ‘s Alma Mater Europea University, the National Art Museum of Del Prado, Spain, etc.

Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms were nominated by previous winners and, after evaluation by the judges, were honored at the PRO PR GLOBE ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS in the Agriculture category, with the rare “World’s Best of the Best” award.

This is a significant global recognition that honors the efforts and achievements of Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms in their 35-year long path, in the field of agriculture, with innovative strategies and effective campaigns that promote agricultural communication, shape new perceptions, while strengthening and promoting positive change.

It is a unique award, which is given in recognition of the overall contribution and responsible approach of Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms in the promotion of green, sustainable development and the creation of new horizons in olive growing and agriculture in general.

A noteworthy element is the fact that this is the first time that a Greek from any field has been awarded at the global PRO PR Globe Achievement Awards.

George Sakellaropoulos, during the award ceremony that took place at the Quirinale Hotel in Rome, stated: “Today, the efforts of Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms over the past 35 years are rewarded with this rare award. This is certainly a major and special moment in our path, a lifetime award, for which I express my deepest gratitude.

It all started with our vision to create and promote exclusively renewable, sustainable and green practices, with certified organic cultivation that results in natural olive products with a health-protective aspect, scientifically proven through clinical studies and research at prestigious institutions and universities around the world.

Today, with this unique and honorary award, you are rewarding my country, Greece, as well as my homeland, the historic city Sparta, but also the entire Greek olive and agricultural sector.”

The organizing committee utilizes its networks around the world to create the largest, most experienced and diverse group of judges ever assembled globally. This means that the “World’s Best of the Best” awards are a strong affirmation of achievements in any field or profession, whether it concerns science, universities, cultural heritage, museums, music, health, green industry, agriculture, winemaking, etc.

The PRO PR GLOBE AWARDS are an innovative, global awards program in which 76 judges thoroughly analyze initiatives from organizations, companies, teams and individuals, closely monitoring their work and actions, in order to award and propose the best in the world, with the title: World’s Best of the Best. The evaluation and winner selection process lasts 90 days.

The judges come from all continents, forming a very large and diverse group of experts in many different fields of communication with extensive experience, who, with the help of specialized teams, judged the candidates for 2025. The countries from which the judges come are: The United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Austria, Sweden, Denmark, Croatia, Morocco, Turkey, Argentina, Iran, India, Zambia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kenya, Romania, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Latvia, Peru, Serbia, Slovenia, South Africa and the Netherlands.

The aim of all judges and their specialized teams, who assist in the evaluation process, is to determine whether each candidate creates works and actions that send sustainable messages, have a positive impact on society, raise public awareness of contemporary issues of sustainability, environment, innovation and science, as well as to what extent modern changes in the world are influenced by these works and actions. The winners were ceremonially awarded, among other things, unique handmade creations that accompanied the award, crafted by students of the Academy of Applied Arts of the National University of Rijeka, Croatia, within the framework of the “Business & Art” program, which allows students of the Academy of Fine Arts to present and showcase their inspiration and creations in this practical way.

