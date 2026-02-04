Three-day rally of 4% on the Athens Stock Exchange – Hits 2,400 points, a new 16-year high

The Greek stock market recorded its third consecutive advance, posting gains of at least +1% in each session, achieving a perfect start to February. As a result, it reached the 2,400-point milestone, a level last seen in early December 2009. Total gains over the three-day period stand at +3.98%.

In Wednesday’s session (February 4), the General Index rose by 36.94 points or +1.56%, closing at 2,407.07 points, very close to the day’s high of 2,407.09 points. The intraday low was recorded at 2,371 points. This marks the highest closing level in 16 years.

The next higher level dates back to December 2, 2009, at 2,433.24 points. Year-to-date, the General Index is up +13.5%, while bank stocks, which continue to extend their 10-year highs (November 2015), are posting gains of +24% in 2026.

Record highs across major stocks

Coca-Cola HBC, GEK TERNA and Motor Oil all reached new all-time highs. Coca-Cola HBC broke through the €48 level just days before announcing its annual results on February 10. GEK TERNA came within a “breath” of €35, while Motor Oil approached €36.

Public Power Corporation (PPC) is consolidating above €20, extending its 18-year record (July 2008). ElvalHalcor posted strong gains, closing at a new 19-year high (July 2007), near €5.

Lamda Development surged +7%, reaching €7.50, while Titan fell more than -3%, retreating below €55.

Investors focus on Alpha Bank, Metlen and Jumbo

Alpha Bank returned to the markets yesterday with a 7-year senior preferred bond—callable after six years—raising €750 million. The issuance attracted strong international investor interest, with orders exceeding €3.5 billion. The coupon was set at 3.5%.

At the same time, the bank announced that JPMorgan’s potential stake in its share capital amounts to 7.25%, with 1.21% held indirectly and the option to acquire an additional 6.04% via call and put options. Alpha Bank also confirmed it will announce its annual results on February 27.

New developments emerged for Metlen, which signed an agreement with Schroders Greencoat for the sale of seven photovoltaic projects totaling 283 MW in the United Kingdom. This marks the second transaction between the two companies, following the acquisition of a 110 MW solar portfolio in 2024. Commenting on the deal, Citi and Morgan Stanley noted that Metlen is executing its asset rotation plan consistently, converting mature renewable projects into immediate liquidity.

Market attention was also focused on Jumbo’s extraordinary general meeting, held today at 16:00. The key agenda item was approval of an extraordinary cash distribution for 2026, amounting to €0.50 per share (€67.18 million gross). Hours before the meeting, Jumbo’s management issued guidance for net profits of €310–320 million and 5% sales growth this year, also indicating the possibility of additional distributions if conditions permit. The company further announced that group sales rose by 8% in January.

Mixed signals in global markets

Wall Street is facing strong pressure amid concerns surrounding the artificial intelligence narrative, particularly regarding AI’s impact on software companies’ business models. U.S. indices are mixed, with the Dow Jones up +0.5%, while the S&P 500 slips -0.1% and the Nasdaq declines -0.6%.

Most European markets are moving higher, with buyers stepping in after a muted start. Attention is focused on corporate earnings and tomorrow’s ECB interest-rate decision. The Stoxx 600 is up +0.5%, while the FTSE 100 and CAC 40 are rising +1.4% and +1.3%, respectively. By contrast, Germany’s DAX is down -0.2%.

- Three-day rally of 4% on the Athens Stock Exchange – Hits 2,400 points, a new 16-year high appeared first on - English.