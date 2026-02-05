Out-of-court debt settlement mechanism: New record of €773 million in regulated debts in January

A total of 2,554 debt arrangements were completed in January alone. Since the mechanism was launched, 53,307 arrangements have been finalized, corresponding to initial debts of €16.53 billion, reinforcing citizens’ continued trust in the process.

The majority of these cases — 68.6% — concern individuals and self-employed professionals.

Social Protection – Measures for Vulnerable Groups and Persons with Disabilities

Participation by financially vulnerable households has been particularly encouraging. In January alone, 274 arrangements were completed for economically vulnerable debtors, including 37 cases involving persons with disabilities (PwD).

In addition, since the mechanism’s inception, 440 debtors have secured a suspension of enforcement measures, ensuring meaningful protection of their assets and primary residence.

Bilateral Loan Restructurings with Financial Institutions

Bilateral loan restructurings with the four largest loan servicers (Intrum, Cepal, DoValue, and Qquant) continue to show strong momentum.

In December 2025, loan arrangements totaling €442 million were recorded, covering 5,522 debtors, compared with €412 million in the same month of the previous year. These figures demonstrate strengthening cooperation between debtors and servicers, leading to practical and sustainable solutions.

Nationwide Support for Citizens

Finally, it is recalled that, in order to improve the effective use of available debt-restructuring tools, the General Secretariat for the Financial Sector and the Management of Private Debt provides nationwide support via video call or telephone, by appointment.

Citizens can book appointments through the government platform or contact the support line at 213 212 5730.

