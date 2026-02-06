dubai-will-create-a-road-covered-in-gold

This time, the emirate is preparing to create a road literally covered in gold. In a place where income tax is nonexistent and luxury living is taken for granted, residents and visitors alike will soon be walking on the precious metal itself.

The gold-covered road is part of the plans for the new Gold District, which will be developed in the area of Dubai’s well-known Gold Souk, although the exact scale and design of the project have not yet been clarified.

The creation of the Gold District was officially announced by the Emirate’s Media Office on January 27, 2025. However, no details have been provided regarding the construction timeline of the so-called Gold Street.

What Is Dubai’s Gold District?

The Gold District, which brings together the city’s gold retailers, is essentially a rebranding of the existing Gold Souk. Located in Deira, the area is home to approximately 1,000 retail stores specializing in gold and jewelry.

