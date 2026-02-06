financial-programmes-for-smes:-support-and-advisory-guidance-from-the-national-bank-of-greece

The National Bank of Greece, an ally on the side of Greek small and medium-sized enterprises, participates in cooperation with the Hellenic Development Bank in the new programmes of the TEPIX III Guarantee Fund. Through the new programs, favorable guaranteed financing is offered to micro, small, and medium enterprises, with the aim of enhancing their liquidity and implementing their investment plans.

In today’s competitive business environment, the need for liquidity and investment capital is more necessary than ever, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises. Greek businesses are facing significant challenges, which is why access to appropriate and favourable financing is extremely important, both for the continuation of their operations and for the implementation of investments in areas such as research and development, innovation, human resources skills development, green and digital transformation, as well as for the launch of export activity. In this context, the National Bank, in cooperation with the Hellenic Development Bank, offers, through the TEPIX III Guarantee Fund, significant financing opportunities for the strengthening of Greek entrepreneurship.

The TEPIX III Guarantee Fund is divided into two sub-programmes / sub-funds depending on the characteristics of eligible enterprises:

– Subfund “General Entrepreneurship” for SMEs and

– Subfund “Entrepreneurship of Start-ups” for micro and small enterprises with less than 5 years of operation.

Loans under the “General Entrepreneurship” Subfund are guaranteed by the Guarantee Fund at a rate of 70%, while loans under the “Start-up Entrepreneurship” Subfund are guaranteed at a rate of 80%.

Advantages of the TEPF III Guarantee Fund Programme

The TEPIF III Guarantee Fund provides highly favourable financing terms to small and medium-sized enterprises, with the aim of improving liquidity and implementing investment projects. Through the programme, enterprises can receive:

– Special-purpose working capital from €10,000 to €500,000, with a term of 2 to 5 years depending on the form of financing, to cover operational needs; or

– Financing up to €10 million, with a maturity of 5 to 12 years for the implementation of investment projects.

One of the major advantages of the programme is that the financing is provided without collateral. This means that businesses do not have to put up assets as collateral, which is particularly helpful for small businesses that may not have such capabilities.

Low Borrowing Costs and Favourable Terms

Another key advantage of the program is thelow interest rate, due to the guarantee provided by the Hellenic Development Bank, which can cover up to 80% of the financing. In addition, businesses benefit from subsidized interest rates of up to 3% for the first two years of the loan agreement, thus facilitating access to capital at reduced borrowing costs.

Why choose the National Bank?

Through its participation in the financing programmes of the TEPIX III Guarantee Fund, the National Bank aims to provide comprehensive support to small and medium-sized enterprises, which is not limited to providing financing. It provides advisory support and guidance at all stages of the application process, helping enterprises to choose the appropriate form of financing, as well as to successfully manage their application. The role of National Bank’s Business Banking RM (Relationship Manager) is central to this process, working closely with entrepreneurs to understand their needs and guide them towards the best solution.

How to Benefit

If you run a small or medium sized business and are looking for financing, you’ll find the support and guidance you need at National Bank. Visit one of National Bank’s Branches, where a dedicated Business Banking RM will help you determine the best strategy for your business.

In addition, by utilizing the new online service “Plan My Financing”, you can explore financing options that meet the specific needs and goals of your business at any time.

For more information, visit nbg.gr

The supported financing is provided by the TEPIX III Guarantee Fund, which is managed by the Hellenic Development Bank and co-financed by the European Union through the Competitiveness 2021-2027 Programme.

