ministry-of-finance:-six-privatisations-and-five-tax-cuts-in-focus-for-2026

With an ambitious reform program that combines accelerated privatization and a radical reorganization of the tax mechanism, the Greek economy began in 2026.

The “blue envelope” -as it is now customary to call it- with the priorities of the Ministry of National Economy and Ministry of Economy and Finance for the new year, includes actions aimed at creating a new environment in the economy, which will combine private sector efficiency in investment, with the efficiency of the state for a more equitable collection and distribution of taxes.

Fund: Accelerating the utilization of public assets

According to the Unified Government Policy Plan, 2026 is expected to be a landmark year for the transformation of the Hellenic Company of Holdings and Assets (HCA) into a public investment fund (“Sovereign Wealth Fund”), aiming to maximize the value of public assets (with a portfolio value of more than €5.5 billion) through investment, restructuring of subsidiaries and sustainable development.

It is planned to implement investments through the Innovation and Infrastructure Investment Fund, accelerate the transformation of subsidiaries, valorise assets and tender new strategic projects.

In the field of contracts, following the completion of the concession process of the Egnatia Odos and the Northern Road Axis of Crete (BOAK) in the Chania-Heraklion section in 2025, six actions are prioritized:

1. start the development process for the first 1,000 of the total 36,000 properties owned by the Public Real Estate Company (RTD)

2. the final award of the tender for Kalamata Airport

3. the award of the tender for the Cruise Ports of Kavala and Katakolon

4. signing of the contract for the Lavrio Port Authority

5. payment of the price and commencement of the concession for the marinas of Argostoli and Pylos

6. entry of a strategic investor in Hellenic Salt Works SA

At the same time through the “UpperTransfer Fund”, emblematic projects for the development and sustainable regeneration of the urban environment (TIF-Helexpo, Governmental Park “Andreas Lentakis”) and infrastructure projects (renovation of the Student Residence of Athens, creation of logistics parks in Athens/Fili and Thessaloniki/Gonou camp) are being promoted.

Combating tax evasion

2026 brings major cuts in the collection of tax revenues, as well as in the monitoring of state spending.

In the area of tax evasion, the figures released in 2025 are revealing: the loss of VAT revenue has shrunk to below 11.4% in 2023 (or even below 10% today according to Commission projections) from 24% in 2019.

By achieving a reduction of more than 55% in a few years, the country is decisively approaching the European average (9.5% in 2023). Further convergence towards this level would mean billions of extra euros in state coffers, resources that could finance social policies, investments or tax cuts for consistent taxpayers.

In order to achieve this goal in 2026, the Digital Property Ownership and Management Registry of the Hellenic Real Estate Agency (MIDA), which is currently being established, is being promoted as a flagship project. It will be a system that will collect data on all properties in Greece for tax purposes.

With its creation and the interconnection of the database of the AADE with the Cadastre, the aim is to provide a comprehensive and centralized record of all information concerning real estate, such as the ownership status, condition and use of the property, providing a complete digital file for each property, aiming at accuracy and transparency and making it easier to buy and sell real estate.

In this way, the management of taxpayers’ real estate and its changes will be carried out from a single point

In addition, within 2026, the investments of the AADE for the full digitalization of tax audits will also be completed.

In particular, it is planned:

* the adoption of an integrated Business Intelligence (BI) system, with a robust data architecture and integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), which will modernize the Authority’s data analysis capabilities, enabling advanced forecasting and information extraction aimed at both improving service to citizens and businesses and enhancing tax compliance.

* Replacement of the existing e-send system, with the goal of monitoring business cash register transactions in real time and transmitting them directly to myDATA

* in the second quarter of 2026, the digital goods movement monitoring system will also be delivered, which will check commercial vehicles and containers as they enter and circulate in the country, enhancing the more effective targeting of customs controls, combating smuggling and reducing the tax gap and the underground economy.

In addition, at the legislative level, following the reform of the taxation of households (individuals), the Ministry of Finance is promoting “Group taxation”, a new legislative framework for the taxation of business groups in our country.

Under the proposed regulations, companies are not treated for tax purposes as individual entities, but as members of a single group. The new framework will allow for the submission of a single tax return, with the aim of creating a flexible, predictable and competitive tax environment that reduces uncertainty, rationalises the tax burden and safeguards the financial stability of Greek companies.

Expenditure control

On the control of expenditure front, among other measures, the National Register of Benefits and Subsidies is being promoted. The Benefits Registry was established last year (by Law 5217/2025) in order to provide a complete fiscal picture of benefits and aids paid by the state to individuals, and is expected to be an important element of public policy.

The Registry will be piloted by June 2026. This stage will include OPEKA benefits, selected DYPA aids, the heating allowance and nursery vouchers.

At the same time, an operational intelligence tool is planned for 2026 to produce aggregated reports that will form the basis for the full operational development of the Benefits Register by the General Secretariat for Fiscal Policy of the Ministry of National Economy and Finance.

