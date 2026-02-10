Financial assistance of €391 from OPEKA: Terms, rights, and beneficiaries

As the cost of living continues to squeeze households, a regular financial boost has taken center stage for thousands of people facing increased needs. Essentially, this is a €391 monthly allowance from OPEKA, granted to specific categories of people to cover some of their basic expenses, give a boost to their budgets, and help address the difficulties caused by high rates. The method of payment is simple and targeted, so that it reaches the people in real need of support.

This benefit is targeted at people who meet certain criteria, linked to the income, assets, and family composition of each claimant. The introduction of such measures is intended to support those with limited resources and to reduce inequality in times of intense economic pressure. It is a policy tool that aims not only to provide immediate relief but also to strengthen social cohesion by giving vulnerable groups a stable income that can cover part of their basic needs.

