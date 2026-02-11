The Greek State in the markets: Re-issue of 10-year bond with a fixed interest rate of 3.375%

The Greek government will enter the markets tomorrow with a 10-year bond. As announced by the Debt Management Organization, an Auction will be held on Wednesday, 11 February 202,6 for the re-issuance of Bonds of the Hellenic Republic, with a fixed interest rate of 3.375%, maturing on 16 June 2036.

The purpose of the reissue is to satisfy investment demand and, at the same time, to facilitate the operation of the secondary bond market.

The amount to be auctioned will be up to EUR 300 million, and the settlement date will be Wednesday, 18 February 2026 (T+5).

Only Principal Dealers will participate in the auction in accordance with the procedure set out in their Rules of Operation, as in force from 1/1/2026, by submitting through the HADAT, exclusively by

5 competitive bids each, to be submitted by 12:00 noon (pm), local time, on February 11, 2026.

Competitive bids will be satisfied sequentially at the requested prices up to the amount of the amount bid. Only competitive bids will be accepted at the auction.

No commission will be paid on the Bonds.

