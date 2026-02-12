Spanish expansion in Ilia: El Pinar acquires Kyriazis and maps out growth plans (pics)

The Spanish giant El Pinar, active in Greece since 1998, strengthens its presence through the acquisition of Kyriazis Strawberries, signaling a strategic commitment to Greek strawberry producers and exploring further expansion in the Mediterranean.

In a move with major significance for the Greek strawberry sector, Spain’s El Pinar acquired Kyriazis Strawberries, based in Vouprasio, Achaia, near Ilia, just before the new year. Though Spanish, the Segovia-based group is far from unknown in Greece, having operated here since 1998 and playing a pivotal role in developing the sector. Newmoney spoke with CEO Mario Esteban Pascual about post-acquisition plans, Mediterranean expansion, and his message to Greek strawberry producers.

El Pinar’s four-decade history is built on supplying plants to European growers and delivering high-quality red fruits to customers. It currently produces plants in Spain, Portugal, Romania, Turkey, and Egypt, while trading fruits from its Spanish and Portuguese farms.

According to Pascual, 2025 was “a year of consolidation, investment, and progress,” with preliminary turnover estimates at €90 million, reflecting steady growth across core activities.

El Pinar’s Footprint in Greece

“Our relationship with Greece began in 1998,” Pascual recalls. “We started supplying plants directly from Segovia nurseries, working hand-in-hand with producers, combining plant supply with technical support and varietal development. Over time, this collaboration significantly shaped the sector in Greece.”

He highlights the Victory variety, exclusively licensed for the Mediterranean, now representing over 80% of Greece’s strawberry production. Since 2015, El Pinar has maintained a local agronomy team, and in 2019 it established El Pinar Greece with an office in Varda, Ilia, to provide direct technical support and services to producers.

Goals of the Kyriazis Acquisition

Pascual explains that the 2024 acquisition of Kyriazis Strawberries, finalized with 100% share ownership, aims to enhance El Pinar’s presence in Greece, reinforce its local operations, and improve service to growers.

“The site, located in a prime strawberry-producing region, has been fully renovated with new high-quality cold storage, offices, and workspaces for technical and commercial teams. This allows us to optimize plant management, distribution, and technical support,” he says.

El Pinar Greece will operate fully integrated into the group, with management from Spain and the existing local team, focusing on plant sales, technical support, and close collaboration with growers.

Supporting Greek Producers

“Our message to Greek producers is clear: we want to be as close as possible. This investment reflects our commitment to support farmers, improve local services, and contribute to the technical and varietal advancement of the Greek strawberry sector with a long-term perspective,” Pascual emphasizes.

Transformation of the Greek Strawberry Sector

Pascual notes the Greek sector has evolved into a dynamic, well-organized, and professional industry with strong adaptability and innovation. Cultivated areas have multiplied, production scale and quality have improved, and Greece has become a key strawberry producer in Europe.

Mediterranean Expansion Plans

El Pinar continues to explore opportunities for measured expansion, focusing on Turkey, Egypt, and Morocco, while evaluating potential production sites closer to Greece. Every expansion follows a step-by-step strategy emphasizing close relationships with producers and partners, investments that enhance service quality, plant quality, and technical support.

