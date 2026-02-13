From Faliro to Voula: Who is building the Athenian Riviera

The Athenian Riviera’s Radical Reinvention: Luxury, Innovation, and the Race to Redefine Greece’s Coastal Front

The Athenian Riviera has become a sprawling construction hub, with the landmark Elliniko redevelopment leading a wave of high-end residential projects that are reshaping the coastal landscape. From Faliro to Glyfada and Voula, the transformation is unmistakable—especially around the former Elliniko airport, where the most ambitious and architecturally striking buildings are rising.

Lamda Development’s Elliniko project, the largest urban redevelopment in Greece and one of Europe’s most significant, has driven property prices in the southern suburbs to unprecedented heights. The surrounding area is now home to exclusive residential complexes and villas, designed by top architectural firms with a focus on bioclimatic principles, energy efficiency, and luxury. These developments target affluent buyers—both Greek and international—who are investing in a new vision of coastal living.

A Market on Fire: Pre-Sales, Scarcity, and Skyrocketing Demand

Many luxury homes, complete with private pools and premium amenities, have been pre-sold before construction is even finished. The frenzy has led to a scarcity of available plots and the rapid disappearance of older homes, as developers rush to meet demand. New streets, often named simply with numbers or letters (1st, 2nd, A, etc.), are emerging alongside green parks and sports facilities, signaling the arrival of a new era.

Architectural Landmarks: Signature Projects and Design Excellence

Potiropoulos+Partners is behind the award-winning “Serpentine House” in Elliniko, a fluid, L-shaped residence with a private pool, gym, and outdoor basketball court. The firm also designed “The Wave”, a completed residential complex in Glyfada’s Golf area.

AVAX Development is constructing “H2 Residences”, a four-story building with 16 high-end apartments—all already sold—near the former airport.

QG Investments is developing two major projects:

“Athens Riviera Triton” : 37 luxury apartments (120–640 sqm) with sea views, private pools, a spa, and a rooftop cinema. The first phase will be delivered in late 2026, with completion in 2027.

: 37 luxury apartments (120–640 sqm) with sea views, private pools, a spa, and a rooftop cinema. The first phase will be delivered in late 2026, with completion in 2027. “Athens Riviera Falirikon”: 67 units (120–700 sqm) in Paleo Faliro, set for completion in summer 2027. Prices range from €12,000 to €20,000 per square meter, with strong buyer interest.

Axiacon and MIA Development have also completed or sold out multiple projects in Elliniko, Alimos, and Voula, with only a handful of units remaining.

Ten Brinke and Emerald Developments (Photos Photiades Group) are active in Glyfada, with luxury projects like “The Emerald Terraces”—16 high-end residences—already in high demand.

Historic Plots, New Futures

Two notable properties with complex histories are now being redeveloped:

A 2,540 sqm plot in Elliniko, once tied to the controversial “Karouzos Gate” , was auctioned for €8 million and is now under construction.

, was auctioned for and is now under construction. A 2.35-hectare plot in Glyfada, previously owned by Marios Papathanos S.A., will become “Glyfada Seaside”, a luxury complex with private pools, a gym, and 24-hour security, designed by 314 Architecture Studio.

The New Reality: A Riviera Reborn

The Athenian Riviera is no longer just a scenic coastline—it’s a hotspot for global investors and a showcase for architectural innovation. With hundreds of millions in investments and a pipeline of projects set to redefine luxury living, the area is rapidly becoming a symbol of Greece’s modern ambition.

