Pierrakakis: The international role of the euro is the strategic response to the economic challenges facing Europe

Greece’s Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, briefed his counterparts on the discussions at yesterday’s Eurogroup meeting, which he chaired. The meeting focused on strengthening the international role of the euro and the EU’s monetary sovereignty as a strategic response to intensifying geo-economic pressures.

Eurozone finance ministers also decided, among other things, to adopt the European Commission recommendations on euro area economic policy for 2026, while reaffirming their commitment to swiftly advancing the Savings and Investments Union.

At the subsequent meeting of the 27 EU finance ministers, extensive discussions were held on supplementary pensions within the framework of the Savings and Investments Union, as well as on the Pan-European Personal Pension Product (PEPP), with the aim of making it accessible to every European citizen.

In his intervention at ECOFIN, Mr. Pierrakakis placed particular emphasis on the social dimension of strengthening supplementary pensions, noting that it “is of broad interest to citizens across Europe.” He underlined Greece’s support for simplifying the regulation of the Pan-European Personal Pension Product, “which should be simple, cost-effective, and secure.” Referring to the Savings and Investments Union (SIU), he stressed that achieving it “would constitute the greatest political victory of a generation.”

Meetings with counterparts

The Minister of National Economy and Finance also met with his Finnish counterpart, Riikka Purra, to discuss the Eurogroup and ECOFIN agenda as well as bilateral relations between the two countries.

Finally, Mr. Pierrakakis met with Canada’s Minister of Finance, François-Philippe Champagne, who, at the invitation of the Eurogroup president, participated for the first time in a meeting of Eurozone finance ministers.

The two ministers discussed issues related to bilateral trade and economic relations between Greece and Canada and exchanged invitations for future working meetings.

