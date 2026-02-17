which-greek-island-ranks-among-the-world’s-13-top-destinations-for-slow-travel

Skopelos has received a major international distinction, as it is included on the list of top destinations recommended for travel in 2026 for “slow travel,” according to the international travel blog Just One For The Road.

In the feature, Skopelos ranks second and is presented as a multifaceted Greek island destination that preserves its authentic character while offering a high-quality holiday experience. Special mention is made of the island’s unique natural beauty, with lush pine forests reaching the sea, crystal-clear beaches, and a harmonious landscape that combines mountains with an intricately shaped coastline.

The article notes that Skopelos “moves at the right pace,” not following the rhythm of popular mass-tourism destinations, but standing out for the authenticity, tranquility, and balance it offers visitors—combining entertainment, relaxation, and music of all kinds.

It also highlights the picturesque alleys of Skopelos Town, the traditional harbor, Byzantine chapels, and the island’s distinctive architectural identity, all of which come together to create an experience of genuine Greek hospitality. At the same time, reference is made to the international recognition Skopelos gained through the filming of Mamma Mia!, without this altering its gentle and unpretentious character.

It is noted that this online outlet is read by tourism professionals and was recently awarded in the UK as Best Emerging Travel Blog. Its creator, who visited Skopelos at the invitation of the Municipality, has also been distinguished as Travel Blogger & Writer of the Year in the UK.

The Just One For The Road list for 2026 includes a total of 13 destinations worldwide, selected for their natural beauty, culture, and authenticity. In addition to the Greek island presence, the list features destinations from France, Vietnam, Slovenia, Croatia, Spain, Bulgaria, New Zealand, Australia, Thailand, and Borneo.

Along the same lines is a feature published during the same period by the leading British newspaper The Sun, which urges readers not to settle for “average” choices and to “visit an island that travelers love and want to return to again and again.”

One of the island’s greatest advantages, as highlighted in the article, is its strong connection with the popular film Mamma Mia!, as tourists have the opportunity to take organized excursions to iconic locations such as the chapel of Agios Ioannis Chapel and Kastani Beach, scenes that are etched in viewers’ memories. According to The Sun, which showcased the destination as part of a press trip organized by the Municipality, the island is an example of how a traditional Greek destination, “without renouncing its identity,” can welcome travelers with diverse interests—from fans of cinematic charm to those seeking quality food, genuine hospitality, and serene seaside landscapes.

“The continued presence of Skopelos on such selective lists and features by major international media confirms the island’s momentum as a quality destination and strengthens its international image ahead of the new tourism season. In this context, the Municipality’s participation in ITB Berlin, the world’s largest international tourism exhibition in early March, will be enriched with scheduled meetings with specialized journalists, professionals, and bloggers to promote thematic forms of tourism such as gastronomy, hiking, cycling, marine tourism, and tours of villages and historical, religious, and cultural sites,” said Giorgos Papadavid, Deputy Municipal Councillor for Tourism of the Municipality of Skopelos.

