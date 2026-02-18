Another large pumped storage project, after the one in Amfilochia, of TERNA Energy is now on track for implementation after the Ministry of Environment and Energy gave the green light.

Specifically, the Decision of Approval of Environmental Conditions (AEOO) of the pumped storage project “Vrokhonera I” with a capacity of 450MW in production and 537MW in pumping, of the company “Vrokhonera I & IG M.I.K.E.” was issued yesterday.

This company was established in October 2024 and is a subsidiary of TENERG.

As stated in the A.E.P.O. issued by the General Directorate of Environmental Policy of the Ministry of Environment, the purpose of the project is energy storage with the aim of both supporting the maximum possible penetration of Renewable Energy Sources in the energy production mix and ensuring energy sufficiency.

It is noted that the pumped storage project is located south of the Agia Varvara reservoir and SE of the city of Veria, P.E. Imathia, Region of Central Macedonia.

Central Macedonia, in the region of Central Greece.

- Greece’s energy transition: Vrohonera I pumped storage project receives green light appeared first on - English.