After 15 years, the advanced Syncrolift ship lifting system at ONEX’s Syros Shipyards has been reactivated, enhancing the maintenance, repair, retrofit and shipbuilding capabilities of floating vessels.

The shiplift system is capable of lifting and transporting ships of up to 2,500 tonnes maximum weight, and can also serve the needs of launching newbuildings of this category. The maximum ship dimensions it can support are 100 metres long, 20 metres wide and up to 4.8 metres deep.

The Syncrolift was installed in the early 2000s as part of an upgrade of the shipyards to create a production line for super yachts. Between 2003-2016 it was used both for launching newbuildings and for the maintenance and repair of existing vessels of various types.

According to the company’s data, during this period two newbuild super yachts of 85.22 meters in length and three fireboats of 28.60 meters in length were launched, while regular maintenance work was carried out on more than 60 vessels of the merchant and navy.

The Syncrolift system is combined with a TTS land-based propulsion mechanism and a land-based rail system, which allows for the simultaneous lifting or repair of two or more vessels, depending on their dimensions.

The reopening of the system is part of ONEX’s wider investment programme to upgrade the shipbuilding and ship repair infrastructure in Syros and Elefsina.

- ONEX Syros Shipyards: Syncrolift ship lifting system in operation again after 15 years appeared first on - English.