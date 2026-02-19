AADE: New system launched with 2,000 accounts to monitor bank accounts, wallets, cards, and safe deposits – Those targeted

More than 2,000 bank accounts belonging to taxpayers reporting very low incomes—sometimes under €10,000 per year—yet holding deposits of hundreds of thousands of euros, have already been flagged by the new automated system of AADE. The system, called BANCAPP, is a digital platform that cross-checks bank data with tax returns and is activated when a control order is issued for a specific tax identification number (AFM).

With the new decision 1041/18.2.2026, the system is being further strengthened. Branches of foreign credit institutions, as well as payment institutions and electronic money providers operating in Greece and registered with the Bank of Greece, are explicitly included in its scope. This expands the range of entities required to respond electronically to requests for lifting banking and professional confidentiality.

The platform operates through direct connections with banks, payment companies, and electronic money providers. When a control order is issued in the ELENXIS system, a request for lifting confidentiality is automatically sent to the relevant entities, without any additional procedure. Responses are provided electronically and include information on current and term deposit accounts, lending products, investment portfolios, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, payment accounts, prepaid cards, and electronic wallets.

Through the Financial Products and Detailed Financial Transactions Archive, data on account movements and other financial transactions are collected for the AFMs under review. Requests can originate from AADE services, the Economic Crime Unit, the Financial Prosecutor, the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor, and the Authority for Combating Money Laundering from Criminal Activities.

Based on the transmitted data, auditors determine taxable income by comparing deposits and financial transactions with declared income. If unjustified wealth accumulation is detected, the difference is treated as business income and taxed at a 33% rate.

All data are transferred in encrypted form, and obligated entities must provide all available information related to deposits, financial products, loans, or payments for the specific AFM. The first control lists have already been compiled, and the taxpayers included are being asked to justify the origin of the funds appearing in their accounts.

