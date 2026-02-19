clean-monday:-when-and-how-employees-and-pensioners-will-be-paid-ahead-of-the-three-day-weekend

March pensions for the self-employed will be paid before Clean Monday (23 February 2026), with the first beneficiaries seeing the funds in their accounts from 20 February.

More specifically, on Friday pensions are expected to be paid to self-employed beneficiaries of the former insurance funds OAEE, OGA and ETAA.

Detailed payment schedule

The official pension payment dates are as follows:

Tuesday, 24 February 2026

Main pensions of the former self-employed funds (OAEE, OGA, ETAA).

Main pensions awarded since the establishment of EFKA (Law 4387/2016), through the EFKA integrated system, for both employed and self-employed pensioners from 1 January 2017 onwards.

Supplementary pensions for private-sector pensioners (employed and self-employed).

Thursday, 26 February 2026

Main pensions of the former employee funds: IKA-ETAM, banks, OTE, DEI, NAT, ETAT, ETAP-MME and other integrated funds (TSEAPGSO, TSP-ISAP).

Main and supplementary pensions of the public sector.

When pensions appear in bank accounts

Amounts are credited to bank accounts and become visible at ATMs from 17:00 on the previous working day before the official payment date.

As a result, those due to be paid on 24 February will see the funds from the afternoon of 20 February (due to the intervening holiday), while those paid on 26 February will see them from the afternoon of 25 February.

How daily wages are calculated for employees

Detailed guidance on how employees are paid on Clean Monday 2026 has been issued by the GSEE and the Workers’ & Unemployed Information Centre, depending on whether a business operates that day.

1. If the business remains closed

If the company decides not to operate:

Salaried employees receive their full monthly salary without deduction.

receive their full monthly salary without deduction. Daily-paid workers are entitled to their full daily wage for that day.

2. If the business operates normally

If the day is not treated as a holiday by the business and employees work as usual, pay is calculated as a regular working day, without additional increases.

3. If the business operates exceptionally

If the day is considered a holiday but the business operates on an exceptional basis:

Salaried employees are entitled to a 75% increase calculated on 1/25 of their monthly salary.

are entitled to a 75% increase calculated on 1/25 of their monthly salary. Daily-paid workers receive their normal daily wage plus a 75% increase.

