The battle of LNG: How we came to the Motor Oil – DESFA rift over the FSRU in Corinth

Controversy is escalating over DESFA‘s new 2026-2035 Ten-Year Development Plan, following the decision to disqualify the FSRU Gas Pipeline Link Project with the National Gas Transmission System.

The investment plan, worth EUR 984 million, is currently under public consultation by RAEA until 13 March 2026, which will make a final decision on its content.

The conflict over Revithusa and Motor Oil’s numbers

According to the plan put out for consultation, the Operator is removing from the planning the Metering and Regulatory Station that would have ensured the connection of the FSRU to the National Gas Transmission System, as well as the doubling of the high pressure branch Pamphos – Livadia, a project that had technical and investment dependence on the implementation of this infrastructure.

DESFA attributes this development to the untimely fulfillment of contractual obligations by the implementing body, which – as stated – led to the termination of the relevant contract and the removal of the projects from the Ten-Year Programme.

