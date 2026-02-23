billionaire-mike-novogratz-explains-why-bitcoin-(btc)-plunged

Renowned billionaire investor and Galaxy Digital founder Mike Novogratz shared the behind-the-scenes details of Bitcoin’s recent decline and his predictions for the future of the global economy in an interview with Anthony Pompliano.

Mike Novogratz, one of the most influential figures in the cryptocurrency world, likened Bitcoin’s recent weak performance to “a breather after a marathon,” outlining the reasons for the selling pressure in the market and his expectations for the future.

Novogratz stated that there was a euphoria in the market after Bitcoin surpassed the $100,000 mark. However, arguing that large players took profits after this rise, Novogratz summarized the main reasons for the decline as follows:

The investor stated that a significant selling pressure worth $9 billion had formed in the market, indicating that institutional and individual “whales” felt the need to convert their holdings into cash.

Novogratz said that many investors he knew were selling Bitcoin for personal expenses, such as buying sports teams or yachts, which temporarily disrupted the supply-demand balance in the market.

The renowned investor stated that the $60,000 level is a significant support for Bitcoin and that he is convinced the “bottom” has been reached at this level, adding that he has recently started buying Bitcoin himself.

Novogratz stated that he sees serious signs at the macroeconomic level that the US dollar is beginning to lose its status as the global reserve currency. Highlighting that foreign central banks are reducing their holdings of US Treasury bonds, Novogratz argued that the world is evolving towards a “reserve-currency-free” era. He added that this situation presents a positive long-term scenario for assets with limited supply, such as Bitcoin and gold.

Novogratz also spoke optimistically about regulations in the US, referring to his meeting with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and saying that the passage of the crypto market structure law was imminent.

*This is not investment advice.