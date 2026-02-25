e-EFKA: From 1 March the new period of insurance eligibility, all the conditions

From 1 March 2026 until 28 February 2027, the insurance eligibility period will be extended, according to an announcement by e-EFSA.

Conditions for granting insurance capacity:

For employed insured:

Completion of at least 50 days of insurance in either the previous calendar year (2025) or the last 12 months.

For non-employed insured (self-employed, self-employed, farmers):

New entrants to insurance must have completed at least two (2) months of insurance in the previous calendar year, or the last 12 months prior to the date of occurrence or occurrence of the insured risk.

A prerequisite is the payment of the required insurance contributions in accordance with the applicable legislation.

For immediate registration of the payment and real-time updating of the computerized system of Non-Employees, the possibility of transaction with the IRIS system is provided and proposed, through the digital service of DASHBOARD-my EFKA and the application myEFKAmobile.

In addition, the payment of insurance contributions is also carried out through the online system DIAS.

By paying the overdue contributions in the above manner, the insurance capacity is not automatically renewed.

You should contact the Local Directorate to which you belong or submit a request in the e-IFCA application “Granting insurance capacity to non-employees”.

Important Clarification

Insured persons should contact the Local Directorate or submit an online request through the e-EFKA service “Granting insurance capacity to non-employees”.

Special Arrangements for Non-Employees

Annual insurance capacity is granted if total debts to e-EFKA and KEAO (2017-2025) do not exceed €100.

Monthly insurance capacity is granted if there is an active debt arrangement and it is regularly maintained.

Ways of Information

Insured persons can check their insurance capacity through the online service “Insurance Capacity” on the e-EFKA website (www.efka.gov.gr)

Service from any Local Directorate: Policyholders will be able for the month of March to rectify issues with their insurance capacity through any Local Directorate of the e-EFKA, irrespective of their insurance affiliation.

