ELGA: €18.7 million in compensation credited today to eligible producers’ accounts

On Wednesday, February 26, ELGA will proceed at midday with the payment of compensations and state aids totaling approximately €18.7 million.

Specifically, compensations of €18.3 million will be credited to 8,480 producers whose crops suffered damages during 2025.

Additionally, for damages covered under State Financial Aid programs, an amount of €387,000 will be paid to 168 beneficiaries.

