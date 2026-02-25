Close Menu
    Wednesday, February 25
    ELGA: €18.7 million in compensation credited today to eligible producers’ accounts

    On Wednesday, February 26, ELGA will proceed at midday with the payment of compensations and state aids totaling approximately €18.7 million.

    Specifically, compensations of €18.3 million will be credited to 8,480 producers whose crops suffered damages during 2025.

    Additionally, for damages covered under State Financial Aid programs, an amount of €387,000 will be paid to 168 beneficiaries.

