ERGANI II: What changes in how businesses record employment data

ERGANI II introduces one of the most substantive changes to the systems businesses use to record personnel and employment-related data.

The traditional printed “staff register,” which for years served as a core tool for submitting information to the information system of the Greek Ministry of Labour, is now being abolished.

This development marks a clear break in how businesses operate, as it radically changes the way jobs, employment relationships, and accompanying workforce data are recorded and monitored.

This change is not merely technical; it has immediate and practical consequences for accounting offices, human resources departments, and, more broadly, for employers who must adapt to the new requirements.

With the abolition of the staff register, businesses are relieved of a series of long-standing obligations that until now were considered a given.

However, they must enter a new era in which entries are made through more modern and flexible digital tools. In this way, the process becomes less bureaucratic, while at the same time increasing the need for accurate record-keeping and real-time system updates. The transition to this new model requires businesses to invest in information and training for the personnel who manage employment data.

What is abolished and what remains

The old obligations that are being “wiped off the map” included, among other things, the staff register per business, where job titles, working hours, wages, and changes in personnel were recorded. From now on, this information will be maintained through new electronic applications that provide a dynamic and continuous flow of data to ERGANI II. The new structure reduces the need for duplicate entries and limits errors that could arise from unsynchronized data.

At the same time, the complete abolition of old forms and the adoption of electronic ones pave the way for reduced bureaucracy and faster procedures. Businesses can now focus on more strategic issues, instead of devoting valuable time to repetitive and time-consuming data-entry tasks.

Impact on businesses

For accountants, HR managers, and business owners, ERGANI II brings major changes in how employment data are managed. While the technological infrastructure is expected to offer many advantages, the transition also comes with challenges. Familiarity with the new digital tools is essential, as is understanding how data are transferred securely and accurately. In addition, businesses must ensure that their human resources management processes comply with the new standards, so as to avoid penalties or surcharges due to omissions.

In this context, human resources departments are called upon to integrate modern recording practices and to leverage the capabilities offered by the new applications. Although the change may initially seem complex, in the long run it can improve the quality of information and reduce the errors that accumulated in the past.

