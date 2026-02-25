gianni-onorato-to-newmoney:-msc-cruises-sees-steady-growth-and-invests-in-greece

The global cruise market has entered a phase of steady, long-term growth, according to Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises. In his interview with newmoney, he revealed that demand remains at high levels, with more than 4.6 million passengers in 2024 and positive prospects for the coming years, while the profile of travelers is also broadening.

Onorato highlighted the Group’s investment priorities, which focus on renewing and expanding the fleet—with new World Class ship orders and the development of Explora Journeys—as well as on port infrastructure and homeporting in Greece and internationally. He made particular reference to the strategic importance of Greece, with activities extending beyond the summer season, the promotion of new destinations such as Syros, and participation in tenders for the ports of Lavrio and Katakolo, strengthening the Group’s long-term presence in the Mediterranean.

“2025 confirmed that the global cruise market has now entered a phase of steady and long-term growth, leaving the recovery period definitively behind,” were the CEO’s opening remarks. “Demand remains strong across all key markets, with longer booking windows and more balanced itinerary development. For the MSC Group’s cruise division, this trend is reflected in a more than 110% increase in passenger numbers compared to 2019, with over 4.6 million passengers in 2024 and positive prospects for 2025 and the years ahead. What matters is not only the number of travelers, but also the broadening of demand, which now includes families, repeat guests, first-time cruisers, and higher-income travelers.”

Asked about his outlook for 2026, he replied: “The growth momentum is expected to continue into 2026. Europe and the Mediterranean remain key demand drivers, while demand for longer cruises and premium products is particularly strong.”

Regarding investment priorities, he commented: “The Group’s investments are focused on two main pillars: fleet renewal and expansion, and infrastructure development. Explora Journeys is expected to operate six ships by 2028, while orders are underway for new World Class ships, as well as for a new, innovative ship category scheduled for delivery from 2030.

At the same time, through CTL Maritime, investments are being implemented in port infrastructure, homeporting and transit facilities, and in the development of new destinations and shore experiences, both in Greece and internationally. The European shipbuilding industry plays a central role in this strategy.”

On the importance of Greece in MSC’s strategic planning, he stressed: “Greece is a key pillar of the Group’s presence in the Mediterranean. The company’s activity is not limited to the summer season, as ships such as MSC Lirica and MSC Sinfonia operate in the country outside the peak season as well, supporting tourism throughout the year.

At the same time, emphasis is placed on destination diversification, promoting both established ports and lesser-known islands. Syros is a characteristic example of a destination that is systematically included in MSC itineraries, contributing to the geographic dispersion of tourist flows.

MSC’s long-term presence in Greece is also reflected in its participation in tender processes for the ports of Lavrio and Katakolo, with the aim of strengthening its operational base in the Eastern Mediterranean.” He added: “Further development of cruising in the country requires investments in modern port infrastructure, efficient terminals, and improved connectivity, through close cooperation between cruise companies, ports, and public authorities.”

