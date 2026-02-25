short-term-leases:-until-28/2-the-corrections-and-the-finalization-of-the-declarations,-who-is-at-risk-of-taxes-and-fines

The deadline for owners and property managers of Airbnb type properties, in order to finalise their 2025 rental and revenue data in the “Short-Term Accommodation Property Register” of the Independent Public Revenue Authority (IRPA), which will be used to calculate the taxable income and the tax they will pay this year on the income they earned last year.

Within the next three days, taxpayers are asked to check the accuracy of the data available to the AADE on property and income from the previous year, and correct any errors and omissions. Without penalty and without changing the Property Registration Number (RIN), they can correct incorrect entries and modify data (other income beneficiaries, income percentages, etc.) and if there are more beneficiaries, they should apportion the income based on the respective percentages.

Income from short-term rentals will appear pre-filled in the E2 tax return form pre-filled in the E2. However, they will not be “locked” with taxpayers being able to intervene in the specific codes before submitting the tax return.

Cross-checks and penalties

The cross-checks planned by the ADC will be made with the data sent by the platforms (Airbnb, Booking.com and VRBO). In cases where it is found that properties have not been registered in the “Register of Short Term Accommodation Properties”, or were posted on digital platforms without a prominent indication of the Property Registration Number (A.M.A.) Short Stay or the Special Operating Signal (S.O.S.) or the Unique Notification Number (U.N.N.) then taxpayers face stiff fines.

Failure to register in the Short-Term Residence Property Register will result in a self-imposed fine per year, equal to 50% of the gross income of the tax year in which the violation is committed, which cannot be less than 5,000 euros. In case of recurrence within one year from the issuance of the act imposing the fine, the fine shall be increased to twice the amount of the fine initially imposed.

For non-submission or submission of an incorrect Short Term Residence Declaration, the fine is equal to twice the rent, as it appears on the digital platform, and in case of a late Short Term Residence Declaration, an independent administrative fine of EUR 100 is imposed.

The fines are imposed on the “Manager” and in case it does not appear that the “Manager” is a subtenant or a third party, the fine is imposed against the owner or usufructuary of the property.

Taxation

The tax imposed on income from short-term leases is up to 45% depending on the amount of income.

Up to 12,000 euros the tax rate is 15%, from 12,001 – 35,000 euros 35% and above 35,001 euros 45%.

It is worth noting that from 1 January 2026, the new, more favourable tax scale for rental income will apply, with an intermediate rate of 25% for rents from 12,001- 24,000 euros (instead of 35%).

