bitcoin-price-analysis:-why-did-btc-coin-pump-to-$69,500-today?

After weeks of grueling “Extreme Fear” and a steady decline toward the $60,000 mark, Bitcoin has reminded the market why it is the king of volatility. In a single 4-hour candle on February 25, 2026, $Bitcoin shot up by over 3%, breaking through multiple local resistance levels. This move has effectively invalidated the immediate bearish narrative that saw $BTC pinned below $65,000 just hours ago.

What Caused the Bitcoin Pump?

The primary catalyst for todays move appears to be a combination of macro-economic optimism and technical liquidations.

The Trump Effect: President Donald Trumps State of the Union address highlighted cooling inflation and record-low mortgage rates, which boosted risk appetite across the Nasdaq and S&P 500.

President Donald Trumps State of the Union address highlighted cooling inflation and record-low mortgage rates, which boosted risk appetite across the Nasdaq and S&P 500. The Short Squeeze: According to data from major exchanges, over $323 million in leveraged positions were liquidated in 24 hours. As short-sellers were forced to buy back their positions to cover losses, it created a feedback loop that accelerated the price upward.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Breaking the $68,500 Ceiling

Looking at the 4-hour $BTC/USD chart from Bitstamp, we can observe several critical technical developments.

$BTC/USD 4H chart

V-Shape Recovery: The price bounced sharply off the $64,000 level, forming a local double-bottom structure.

The price bounced sharply off the $64,000 level, forming a local double-bottom structure. Resistance Flip: The previous resistance at $68,500 has been breached. For the bulls to maintain control, Bitcoin needs to close a 4-hour candle above this line to confirm it as new support.

The previous resistance at has been breached. For the bulls to maintain control, Bitcoin needs to close a 4-hour candle above this line to confirm it as new support. Stochastic RSI Overbought: The Stochastic RSI has reached the 100.00 mark. While this shows immense buying momentum, it also suggests that the rally may need a brief “cool-off” or consolidation period before attempting to break the major $72,000 resistance.

What is a Short Squeeze?

In the context of today’s price action, a short squeeze occurs when an asset’s price rises unexpectedly, forcing traders who bet on a price drop (short-sellers) to close their positions. To close a short, they must buy the asset, which adds even more upward pressure on the price. This often results in the vertical “spikes” seen on the chart today.

Market Sentiment and ETF Inflows

Institutional interest remains a backbone for this recovery. U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a net inflow of $257.7 million on Tuesday, marking the highest single-day inflow since early February. This suggests that while retail sentiment was in “Extreme Fear,” institutional “smart money” was actively buying the dip.

Bitcoin Prediction: Can $BTC Hit $72,000?

The next 24 hours are crucial. If Bitcoin can flip the $69,500 level into support, the path toward the $72,000 target becomes clear. However, traders should watch for the upcoming nuclear talks between the US and Iran, as geopolitical tensions often cause “flight to safety” moves that can temporarily pull liquidity out of crypto and into gold.