what-changes-for-military-pensions,-farmers’-excise-duty,-and-taxation-under-the-new-bill

Beyond the provisions on gambling, the draft law presented to the Cabinet of Ministers by Minister of National Economy and Finance Kyriakos Pierrakakis also includes major pension and tax interventions.

Among other things, provisions are amended to redefine the pensions of military personnel and equivalent categories that do not fall under e-EFKA, in order to resolve pending issues and clarify the framework for their calculation and adjustment.

The bill also includes measures for special categories of public servants, aimed at settling issues that have arisen during the implementation of existing legislation.

In addition, a 30% reduction in the minimum net income is introduced for professional vendors at open-air markets, starting from the 2025 tax year, providing tax relief to a sector marked by strong seasonality and thin profit margins.

At the same time, a new system is introduced for refunding the Special Consumption Tax on agricultural diesel directly at the pump as of 1 November 2026, via a digital application of Independent Authority for Public Revenue, so that the support is granted automatically and without subsequent offsetting or refund procedures.

