airbnb:-last-minute-rush-for-declarations,-taxes-and-sales-with-a-“license-in-hand”

A race against time is underway for Airbnb property owners, as the deadline for declarations and corrections with the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) approaches. At the same time, new restrictions in Thessaloniki and on the transfer of operating licenses (in Athens and Thessaloniki) have not yet come into effect. The result is a transitional landscape that has mobilized both owners and investors.

The original plan foresaw the activation of the new framework for Airbnb rentals on March 1. However, this deadline appears unlikely to be met, as the necessary legislative regulations and ministerial decisions specifying the measures are still pending. As a result, implementation is being postponed, temporarily keeping a window of opportunity open in the market.

The interventions will move along two main axes. The first concerns a freeze on new short-term rental licenses in areas with an oversupply of accommodations. In Thessaloniki, the suspension of new Property Registration Numbers (AMA) is planned for the city’s 1st Municipal District, i.e., the historic and tourist center. Until the measure is fully implemented, the window remains open for those seeking to obtain a new AMA.

The second—and more critical—axis concerns transfers. In areas where a ban on new licenses will apply, the AMA will not be transferable along with the property. In cases of sale, parental transfer, or inheritance, the right to operate the property as an Airbnb will be lost and the listing will be deleted from the Registry, even if the property had been operating legally prior to the transfer.

This provision has already triggered increased activity in the market. A typical example is a listing for a 48 sq.m. apartment in Metaxourgeio, fully renovated and marketed as a “ready Airbnb” with a professional AMA and documented revenues exceeding €24,000 in its first year of operation. The listing notes that the property is sold fully furnished and equipped, ready to continue operating, while a second smaller 28 sq.m. penthouse with an Acropolis view is also for sale on the same floor.

The Panhellenic Federation of Property Owners (POMIDA) has strongly reacted to the automatic deletion rule in case of transfer, calling it “disastrous” for property ownership. It argues that transferring a property should not lead to its effective devaluation through the loss of the short-term rental option, especially for small units in Athens’ Commercial Triangle that cannot be used as primary residences.

Meanwhile, the tax front is also active, with strict cross-checks, audits, and fines reaching up to 50% of gross income. Until February 28, owners have time to review and finalize their property and income details in the Short-Term Stay Property Registry for 2025. Corrections to rental days, amounts, and percentages can be made without penalty. However, if the data do not align with platform records, assessments are imposed immediately.

Cross-checks have already uncovered around 1,000 owners with three properties who had not registered the start of business activity, as well as approximately 500 companies without a declared relevant business activity code. In cases where more than two properties are managed, the activity is considered business activity, with all the corresponding tax and social security obligations.

Market figures explain why the debate has intensified: Since the launch of the Registry, 358,115 AMAs have been issued, corresponding to 238,600 property ID numbers (ATAK). In central Athens alone, the announcement of restrictions in 2024 led to a wave of new AMA issuances. After the suspension was implemented in early 2025, their number decreased by about 2,500 (8%), settling at 27,000 from 29,500.

Revenue from short-term rentals increased by €110 million in 2025, reaching €980 million, marking an annual rise of 12.6% and a nearly 31% increase over two years. In other words, this is a market approaching €1 billion—hence every regulatory change triggers immediate turbulence.

