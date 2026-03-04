eurostat:-unemployment-in-the-eurozone-falls-to-a-historic-low,-down-to-6.1%-in-january

Unemployment in the eurozone unexpectedly declined to a new historic low, as economic activity proved stronger than analysts had predicted.

According to Eurostat data published on Wednesday, the unemployment rate in the 21 euro-area countries fell to 6.1% in January, from 6.2% in December. Economists had expected the rate to remain unchanged.

This development confirms the resilience of the eurozone labor market, despite the geopolitical and economic challenges facing the region.

Strong growth at the end of 2025

The eurozone economy recorded better-than-expected performance at the end of 2025.

Spain’s strong growth played a decisive role, while Germany returned to positive growth rates after a period of economic slowdown.

At the same time, inflation has eased to around 2%, while interest rates remain stable, creating more favorable conditions for economic activity and employment.

